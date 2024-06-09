Actress Yvonne Jegede has opened up on her separation from her ex-husband in 2019

Popular actress Yvonne Jegede finally disclosed the reason for leaving her marriage in 2019.

The mum of one revealed she left because she was made more financially towards the family than her ex-husband.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2019, Yvonne confirmed the crash of her marriage to actor Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, barely a year after they married.

While speaking on a snippet of the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Yvonne said she regretted choosing love over money.

According to the actress, her ex-husband took every joke as disrespect because he was older than her, which was also part of the reason for their divorce.

She said in part

“He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would if it was the same person I got married to.

Watch the video of Yvonne speaking below:

People react to Yvonne Jegede's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

nekehlive:

"I am going to believe whatever she says. I love her plenty.."

mr.gmoney_:

"A man is only loved when he can provide."

jblazeroyalty:

"When a man begins to remind you that he’s the man or older than you in a relationship or marriage, sis check , you may have been treating him like you’re his mother."

damilola.mean.business:

"These are the issues. Once a woman is more finacially bouyant than her man. Everything she says or do might begin to come off as rude..:

azeez_olaoluwa_:

"When our parents always pray that may your wife not be richer than you, you all thought its a joke? all I can infer here is that na finance cause the wahala. Everybody will be fine."

i_am_dee91:

"Whatever you do, no let woman feed you not even for 1 min, she will sing it as a song for the rest of her life. Be guided."

