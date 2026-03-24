Teni has shared a hilarious video about a dream she had, wondering why she experienced such visions

In the recording, she described seeing Chris Brown and explained what the singer wanted from her

Her tone and seriousness had fans rolling on the floor with laughter, teasing her about the dream

Nigerian singer Teni Apata had fans in stitches over a viral video in which she recounted her dream involving American singer Chris Brown.

In the clip, the “Uyo Meyo” crooner said she saw Chris Brown in her dream. According to her, she was standing on the left-hand side while Brown was on the right, struggling to reach her.

Reactions trail Teni's hilarious dream about Chris Brown. Photo credit@tenientertainer/@chrisbrown

Source: Instagram

She explained that someone stood between them, making it difficult for the American singer to get to her.

Teni shares what Chris Brown wanted.

Teni revealed that in the dream, Chris Brown asked her out. She claimed he said that if she didn’t follow him home, he would become upset.

At one point, Brown’s bouncer and others around him were prostrating and begging her to date him, as he had requested.

Teni's fans ask questions over her hilarious dream about Chris Brown. Photo credit@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown sends music stars to beg Teni.

Teni also noted that Chris Brown sent another big music star to plead with her to date him, though she struggled to remember the person’s name.

In the caption of her post, Teni added that Chris Brown kissed her and she prayed in the caption of her post for her dream to come true.

Here is singer Teni's Instagram video below:

Fans share their thoughts about Teni's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what the music star said about her colleague, Chris Brown. Fans were rolling in laughter over her videos. They asked if she was speaking about Nigeria's James Brown or Chris Brown, the American singer. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as seen below:

@de_king.luxurypopdesigner001 stated:

"Imagination dey flow like water."

@yemi_adebayo_jones shared:

Teni, hope you did not eat eba and egusi with snails go bed last night sha, because which kai dream be this

@ mr_realgram wrote:

"Who carries the cana wey I drop for on top studio speaker cuz I can’t find it?"

@de sun_goodess shared:

"Sugar mummy e be like your medicine don finish so? You no known say you be complete spec, who be Christ Brown 4 where you dey."

@terenui shared:

"Sugar mummy, go buy Lonart malaria medicine drink first. Abi Chris brown Abi na James brown Which one now?"

Teni gives the teacher a car on Teacher’s Day.

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, moved many of her fans after she celebrated her secondary school teacher on Teacher’s Day with a touching gesture.

The Billionaire crooner acknowledged the Teacher’s Day celebration on October 5, 2022, and she took things a step further by making one of her old teachers a very happy man.

The singer’s presence in the school hall had already excited the students and staff before they all gathered around to celebrate the lucky teacher.

Source: Legit.ng