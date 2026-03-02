Lizzy Anjorin has made a post about her husband’s ex-wife, Fola Tinubu, as she dragged Iyabo Ojo into the allegation

In the post, she shared some certificates and claimed that Fola’s children do not belong to her husband

Anjorin also sent a stern warning to her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, asking her not to mention her again

Nollywood actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to a post made by Iyabo Ojo about the allegation against her goddaughter, Fola Tinubu.

Tinubu has been accused of having a romantic relationship with Kunle Afolayan’s brother, Aremu Afolayan. Iyabo Ojo was also alleged to be the person who gave Tinubu kayamata, which was reportedly used on men.

Fans react to post by Lizzy Anjorin as she accuses Fola Tinubu of paternity scam, involves Iyabo Ojo. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@lizzyanjorin/@folatiniubu

Source: Instagram

Ojo reacted to the allegation and stated that she does not use aphrodisiacs and would not give them to anyone.

Responding, Lizzy Anjorin resumed her feud with the mother of two. She dragged Iyabo Ojo and claimed that she is behind Gistlover.

Anjorin further alleged that a secret DNA test was conducted on Tinubu’s children, whom she had with her husband, Lawal. She claimed that none of the children belongs to her husband and threatened to release the DNA test results.

Lizzy Anjorin Shares More About Fola Tinubu

Sharing more details, Anjorin posted some birth certificates of the children and claimed that none of them bears her husband’s name.

Lizzy Anjorin makes post about Fola Tinubu, accuses her of paternity scam. Photo credit@lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman also stated that she would release a bombshell secret she has been keeping about Iyabo Ojo if the actress continues to mention her name in Gistlover’s posts.

Lizzy Anjorin on Aremu Afolayan, Fola Tinubu

Anjorin also claimed that the video of Aremu Afolayan and Tinubu that trended online was recorded years ago in a hotel.

According to her, it was Iyabo Ojo who allegedly released the clip to Gistlover. She questioned why the actress could not speak about her own children instead of involving others with Gistlover.

Anjorin made several serious allegations against Ojo and her two children, including her grandson.

Here is Lizzy Anjorin’s Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin’s post

Here are comments below:

@ruqayah_om wrote

"Yeyemesho, I believed you since the day you have been saying that this. Some Nigerians are too gullible, they believe anything. If fola truly has children for Mr lawal, she would have bring evidence to support her claim. Imagine lying because of donations Yeyemesho I love the way you’re dealing with them this year, enough is enough."

@babeioke reacted:

"Naso so bad people sepeteri dey keep for house ,(fola and wunmi) paternity fraud."

@abk59773 commented:

"Just because of donations fola allow gistlover to destroy her image."

@prettygilo wrote:

"I know Lizzy is definitely saying the truth."

@wiseman_mario shared:

"Different date same hand writing."

@francaduke.dis stated:

"Una no sabi forge, same handwriting for different dates of births, Nigeria make una dey try get number6."

Lizzy Anjorin Sprays Iyabo Ojo in Clip

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng