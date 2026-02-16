Ekene Umenwa has broken her silence as she faced criticism amid allegations against her on social media

The Nollywood star recently returned with a video from a powerful prayer session for the new week

The actress' latest post has captured attention, with many flooding her comment section to taunt her religious lifestyle

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ekene Uwenwa has returned to social media with a video from her prayer session for the new week as she faced criticism over bold allegations against her.

The drama began when an American-based Nigerian woman who invited Umenwa to the US narrated how the actress allegedly paid her good with evil.

In a viral video, the woman also made bold claims about what the movie star told her about some of her colleagues in the industry.

“Ekene Umenwa said Destiny Etiko beats her mom, she had a lot to say about all her colleagues," the woman said.

Adding fuel to the fire, the actress' former bestie, Deacon Famous, also called her out over her alleged betrayal.

He alleged that he sent the actress a script, but after travelling with his crew, she ghosted him and never showed up.

In a video, Deacon Famous claimed that Ekene called his spiritual mother and was rude to her over the phone.

Ekene Umenwa breaks silence amid criticism

On Monday, February 16, 2026, Umenwa, shared a video of her praying for the new week to be a triumphant one for her and her fans.

"This new week, the Lord will raise a standard for you against your enemy," she prayed in part.

The actress also acknowledged God, stating that nothing changed irrespective of the situation.

"When it is good you are God and when it is bad you are still God nothing absolutely nothing changes," she wrote in a caption.

The video from Ekene Umenwa's prayer session is below:

Netizens flood Ekene Umenwa's page

Her new video has triggered backlash on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Pretty Tasha commented:

"Holy Mary I hear say you Don use gossip scatter asaba Nollywood you Don cast my sister just enter house."

pinkygoldjenny said:

"Even when u are praying u still throwing shade cus which one is be unapologetic,we already no who u are referring to,eye services."

Annabel Ajobiewe commented:

"Jesus baby na only God go help u for this one Abi which name I go call u now Gossips baby."

EtoroAbasi Akpanudo

"I know say you dey force yourself to pray You are not lead by the spirit."

palo.kabwe said:

Pray about your lies also.. ask God to remove the spirit of lying and causing confusion amongest people around you… and hey 👋 I don’t need silly replies… this is my own view. Thankyou.

onyiisweetcyndy commented:

"Abeg go clear ur name and leave this ur pretends 😂😂😂pray for urself Ekene 😮we don’t need ur prayers 😂no da use God’s name da wine us 😂we no ur kind girl."

