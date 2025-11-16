Bolanle Ninalowo has shared a video of his hair surgery online as his daughter reacted to his new look

In the clip, the actor was seen with a swollen eye while his head was covered with a black male hair wrap

Fans asked questions and teased him about his appearance, adding that Mr Macaroni would be happy to see him that way

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo stirred reactions after sharing a video on his Instagram page.

The movie star, who was rumoured to have found love again a few months ago, posted a recording of his daughter commenting on his new look.

Bolanle had undergone a hair transplant, and his daughter reacted after seeing him. In the clip, the actor covered his head, and one of his eyes appeared swollen.

He wrapped his head in a black head covering as his daughter told him, “You look like someone beat you up.”

She then gave him a kiss on the head and walked away while the actor looked on in surprise.

Bolanle Ninalowo replied by bragging about his strength, saying he is Makanaki and no one can beat him up. He later picked up his glasses and covered his swollen eye.

Fans react to Bolanle Ninalowo’s video

Many fans and followers laughed at the clip, saying he looked like Davido and insisting that no one could ever beat Makanaki.

Some jokingly suggested he might have undergone “eye BBL,” while others continued to tease him.

A few commenters said the swelling looked like apollo, while another advised him to see a medical professional if it persisted.

Recall that a few months ago, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye also underwent hair surgery and shared the journey with his fans, including before-and-after videos that drew admiration and comparisons online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bolane Ninalowo's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video. They shared their take about the actor's new look while some other people focused on his daughter. They commented on how fast the girl has grown since her relocation to stay with her mother abroad. Here are comments below:

@jacksonchristianah reacted:

"Mr Macaroni go don dey happy."

@phoenixosagie commented:

"E come resemble OBO."

@djteefilms stated:

"iamnino_b ........wait oooo, who Punch your eye for yankee, send me location make I arrange water boys, make we do Surulere style."

@i_theapostle said:

“Can’t nobody beat me up mehn I’m makanaki”… yessir."

@stremy01 shared:

"Ain't nobody gonna beat maka up shuddy."

