A video of the late actress Aunty Ajara has surfaced online a few hours after news of her demise was announced by her elder brother

In the clip, she was seen attending the funeral of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, with her baby bump clearly visible

More details about her health were shared in the trending video, as fans called for the arrest of the person who impregnated her

More details have emerged about the late actress Aunty Ajara as her colleagues and the entertainment industry continue to mourn her demise.

The petite actress reportedly passed on after battling a liver-related ailment for a long time, as her elder brother broke the sad news to her fans.

He stated that she passed overnight after doctors confirmed she was no more, while also thanking fans for their support during her illness.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Aunty Ajara was seen attending the burial of her colleague, Allwell Ademola.

She wore a customised T-shirt bearing the late actress’ picture and sat quietly on a chair. Her baby bump was clearly visible.

More details emerge about Aunty Ajara’s pregnancy

In the caption of the post, it was stated that Aunty Ajara was already six months pregnant when she attended Allwell Ademola’s funeral.

Reacting, some fans suggested that the man who impregnated her should be revealed, arrested, and detained. Others speculated that he could be someone within the entertainment industry, claiming that colleagues were shielding him.

Some fans also lamented the state of healthcare, noting that if the actress had been abroad, she might have survived, citing cases of women with similar or worse conditions who later became mothers.

A few others questioned why the baby could not have been delivered early and kept in an incubator until it was mature enough.

Here is an Instagram video of Aunty Ajara below:

How fans reacted to Aunty Ajara's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the late actress at her colleague's funeral. Here are comments below:

@ alakaba_toyinpeculiar reacted:

"Jesus!!! Even the pregnancy don big for here, is operation not working for her then."

@the_pearlsorganicskincare stated:

"They should arrest those asking her to have kids and the ma that got her pregnant."

@mrwellz101 shared:

"Her body couldn’t handle the pains but if she lived abroad they would help her make it easy."

@darmilahrey__044 wrote:

"I like as una dey protect image of who give her belle..e fit b one actor like dat......him go don dey cry for one corner make them no expose am..cos him life don spoil for Nigeria hands."

@ha_ny_fat shared:

"Seeing this breaks my heart. Just last month, she attended another person’s service of songs, unaware that she herself would be mourned so soon. Life is indeed mysterious. Rest well, dear soul. "

Aunty Ajara's last moment in hospital surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that Koko Zaira had shared a video of the late actress Aunty Ajara during her final moments in the hospital.

In his post, Aunty Ajara appeared to be in pain as she turned and tossed on the bed, supported by two pillows.

Medical cables were attached to different parts of her body, while an oxygen mask was placed over her nose.

