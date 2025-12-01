A fresh update about Femi Adebayo's wife, Iyan Aladuke, has emerged as her post hinting at reconciliation with the actor was removed

Recall that the actor's wife was involved in a heated exchange with actress Olatoun Olanrewaju, who made revelations about her marriage

The new information about Adebayo's wife has, however, stirred concerns among her fans and followers

A new video has popped up on the official Instagram page of Iyan Aladuke Omotayo, the wife of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, after her exchange with the actress.

According to a woman who spoke in the video, Aladuke has not been in control of her phone for the last few hours.

Woman shares new update about Femi Adebayo's wife. Credit: femiadebayosalami/olatounolarenwaju

Source: Instagram

She revealed that videos, pictures, and messages on her phone will be going down.

A look at her Instagram page showed that the post she shared with Adebayo, hinting at reconciliation, had been taken down.

The woman also disclosed that work was ongoing to restore sanity and normalcy to her page.

"Hello everyone, Iyan Aladuke Omotayo has not been in control of her phone for a few hours now, and going forward, all videos and pictures, messages—everything on her phone—will be going down. And we will try to restore sanity and normalcy, okay? Thank you very much for your understanding," she said in the video.

The video was shared after actress Olatoun Olanrewaju said she was not the reason for Aladuke's downfall, as she noted how Aladuke created every bit of the situation in her marriage. According to Olatoun, Adebayo's wife ended and ruined her marriage by herself, as she told Aladuke to stop the psychological act on social media.

"You ended your marriage with your own hands. You know the truth and how you ruined your marriage. Stop this reverse psychological act on social media. You need serious help. I dare you... I repeat, I dare you to show how I am to blame," she said.

Femi Adebayo's wife's post hinting at reconciliation deleted. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The video about Femi Adebayo's wife is below:

Reactions to Update About Iyan Aladuke

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from her fans and followers, read them below:

temi_tayo2 said:

"I literally said she’s depressed and she needs someone around’ all the post ddnt seem right…. Guess she’s still in disbelief."

daresanmi said:

"I pray God answers her prayers I believe she wants her home back."

adolly_pop said:

"Those who love hard sha...God please heal her."

thetejborn_ said:

"It is well with her may God restore her peace and love."

ayaba_fatoye commented:

"It's obvious she's having a meltdown. May God restore and heal her heart

olafamojuro2 said:

"When a woman loves her man genuinely, she find it hard to it go and if care is not taking anything can happen."

adunoluwa_ibukun said:

"Awwwww... I no the woman is going through a lot .. Jesus...May God av mercy on her... she is love with femi Adebayo and is draining her seriously... No body will wish her die even if she had made mistakes.. let us forgive ooo."

Femi Adebayo celebrates father's birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post.

In the post, he shared pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loved him.

Celebrities and fans joined in to celebrate his Oga Bello by offering prayers and well-wishes on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng