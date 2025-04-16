Okon Lagos passionately called on President Bola Tinubu to leverage the ongoing US-China trade war to attract luxury brand factories to Nigeria, highlighting the country’s potential as a manufacturing hub

He emphasised Nigeria’s abundant and cost-effective labour force, coupled with a population exceeding 200 million hardworking citizens

The comedian’s Instagram plea underscored the strategic opportunity for Nigeria to boost its economy by redirecting production from luxury brands affected by the trade war

On April 16, 2025, Nigerian comedian Okon Lagos, whose real name is Ime Bishop Umoh, took to his Instagram story to deliver a fervent message to President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the Nigerian leader to capitalise on the escalating US-China trade war to position Nigeria as a prime destination for luxury brand factories.

Okon Lagos Urges Tinubu to Seize Opportunity in US-China Trade Dispute. Photo Credit: @okonlagos, @potus, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Okon Lagos specifically pointed out the economic potential of redirecting the manufacturing operations of “victimised” luxury brands to Nigeria, citing the nation’s vast, hardworking population and low-cost labour as key advantages.

His message, written in a direct and impassioned tone to Tinubu, named cities such as Aba, Kano, Uyo, and Port Harcourt as ready locations to host these factories, signalling Nigeria’s preparedness to embrace industrial growth.

The comedian’s appeal came at a time when global trade dynamics were shifting due to tensions between the United States and China, which had imposed tariffs and trade restrictions affecting various industries, including luxury goods.

Okon Lagos framed this as a golden opportunity for Nigeria to attract foreign investment and create jobs, tapping into the country’s demographic strength of over 200 million people.

His Instagram story, though brief, carried a sense of urgency, with a repeated call to “Tinubu oooo” to act swiftly and decisively.

By highlighting Nigeria’s cheapest labour globally, Okon Lagos sought to draw attention to the competitive edge the country could offer multinational corporations looking to relocate or expand their manufacturing bases.

He said:

"President Tinubu, please take advantage of this US-China trade war. Redirect the factories of 'victimized' luxury brands to Nigeria. Aba, Kano, Uyo, PH will be ready. We have the cheapest labor in the world and we are a staggering 200plus million hardworking good people! Tinubu oooo. Take advantage!!!"

See the post here:

Reactions to Okon Lagos' advice on US-China trade war

@talk2snow101 replied:

"We don’t have electricity — if we did, we wouldn’t need to beg companies to come. They would naturally gravitate toward us. Instead, they choose countries like India, Vietnam, and others in Southeast Asia over Nigeria. On top of that, there’s no rule of law, widespread insecurity, and numerous other issues — including the inefficiency of our seaports when it comes to clearing and forwarding goods."

@oluwatayomi replied:

"What feasibility studies justify the locations you mentioned? Only Aba and Kano are relevant to what you are speaking of."

@okeyaloziee said:

"They are preparing for next elections, they don’t think the same way you think sir. Those people are after who will be the next in power. Not how Nigeria will work sir. Just inform them where there are cheap rice and corn so they can buy and store for next elections 😂😂😂😂"

@raf.nlemohaa said:

"Baba prefare loans"

@idokoblessing5948 noted:

"One celebrity dt is always giving his voice out 👏👏"

@9iceatilla said:

"Person wey loan don block him brains 🧠 shebi he Dey France 🇫🇷 meanwhile him house Dey burn 🔥"

@humble_freemann asked:

"Where's the electricity?"

Okon Lagos Tells Tinubu to Leverage US-China Tensions for Nigeria’s Gain. Photo Credit: @okonlagos

Source: Instagram

Tinubu makes fresh demand from China

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu urged China to expand its $2 billion currency swap deal with Nigeria.

He requested a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on January 9, 2025.

Tinubu also appealed for an increase in China’s $50 billion aid package for Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng