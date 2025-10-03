Nollywood actor Yul Edochie stated that Igbo parents are failing if their children can’t speak their mother tongue

The actor also urges Ndi Igbo to embrace Omenaani and believe their ancestors are guardian angels

He had earlier advised Igbos in diaspora facing rejection abroad to return home and rebuild the land

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has fueled an intense conversation online after delivering a blunt message to Igbo parents.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial star lamented that many Igbo children today cannot speak their native language

According to the actor, parents who have abandoned the task of teaching their children the Igbo language are failing a key cultural duty.

Yul Edochie states that Igbo parents are failing if their children can’t speak their mother tongue. Photos: @yuledochie/IG.

He wrote:

“Today, many of us who are Igbos, our children cannot speak Igbo. It’s a failure on our part that must be corrected moving forward."

The actor had earlier made a spiritual appeal to Ndi Igbo. He said it was time to reconnect with Omenaani, the traditional worship practices of the Igbo people.

In the same vein, in July, Edochie addressed those living abroad, especially those who feel rejected or marginalized in foreign lands.

He told them to stop struggling to be accepted where they are not wanted and instead return to the Igbo land.

Yul Edochie's post fuels debate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@mercyokorie567:

"Teaching our children Igbo language is not the only way to show that we are responsible parents. You can still teach them Igbo and fail in another aspect of parenting just you failed. You should be the last person to advice anyone about how to raise a child Yul"

@fcee_global:

"Too much cartoon dey cause this one. I don tire. If they can be translating cartoons in igbos it will change lot of things"

@shirt_galaxy:

‎"You are absolutely right, sir—this is colonization, not civilization. It still baffles me how parents willingly send their children to schools where they are taught another man’s culture. By the time these children finish, they often forget their own roots and lose connection to their identity. They grow up believing the white man is superior to the black man, abandoning their culture and mother tongue—the very essence of who they are. Yet, we still hope for a better Nigeria, even while raising generations of people who no longer believe in their own country."

@ugegbe.official:

"I've actually corrected mine, had to enroll them in a good public secondary school in Anambra, now they can speak Igbo very well"

Yul Edochie's recent post is the latest on his call for the preservation of tradition. Photos: @yuledochie/IG.

Yul Edochie speaks of his influence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie recently bragged about his influence on Instagram, claiming his silence stretched beyond words.

The actor’s message came with heavy traditional titles and spiritual undertones.

Yul wrote: “Even when I'm silent, I still make headlines. ISI MMILI JI OFOR 1 of Igbo Land. OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO. ALUSI NA EJE UKA OFU ONYE NYILI ORA 1. EZEDIKE 1. ISI OGIDI NTOROBIA IGBO NIINE. KING OF WARRIORS.”

