Actress Patience Ozokwo, aka Mama G, has reacted to viral edited memes of her that have been circulating on social media in the country

In response to her viral memes, Patience Ozokwo also sent a message to her fans and supporters

The Nollywood actress's response has further increased the popularity of the memes, as her colleagues and followers also reacted

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, also known as Mama G, recently trended on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook due to edited photos used as memes on social media.

Some netizens edited various pictures of Ozokwo from movies and converted them into memes. One of the popular ones was a viral meme of the veteran actress as Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, with an arrow on her bald head from a movie scene.

Patience Ozokwo reacts to the viral memes

The actress, who was happy to be trending online, stated that she was glad to have entertained her fans and supporters over the years.

Patience Ozokwo also shared a clip showcasing the series of memes made from her pictures on social media.

"I heard I am trending on TikTok AGAIN. Una dey try o! Can we just normalise ODOGWU COMPENSATION for a lifetime of entertaining you all, eh my people! I am happy that you are happy," she added in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Patience Ozokwo responded to accusations made by a widow and her daughter in a viral video. This comes after a video surfaced online where the widow and her daughter accused Patience of buying inherited land without their consent.

Patience Ozokwo's post reacting to the viral memes is below:

Reactions to Patience Ozokwo's response to memes

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from celebrities as well as fans and followers of the actress. Read them below:

bryanstar_x said:

"Mama G!!!! I love you so so much!! Always trending!! This sticker ehh dey ever funny."

kenerics said:

"We love you like dat."

sweetolive1 said:

"No other mama G! Forgive me for thinking you were too harsh when I was younger. I too love you."

amicable_amarachi47 said:

"I no see the ijab own oo we love you lots mama general."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"I cant get over ur old movies every weekend na mama G wicked movies i dey watch and i love it."

realadeherself said:

"Mummy if only you know i’s not only with these stickers o."

iam_dorisdoo commented:

"You were always right we hated you for no reason."

dk_young600 said:

"Our children children go still trend you mama you gave us enough."

ogokolinda commented:

"Again keh? Mama was there ever a time you stopped trending?"

i.nachu_ said:

"I used to dislike her character when I was young but now I loveeee you so much."

chiomacontagious said:

"mama doesn’t have problems with us atall we love you ma, don’t mind us o."

Patience Ozokwo bags honorary award

Legit.ng also reported that Patience Ozokwo expressed joy after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theatre and Media Arts.

Patience Ozokwor was awarded alongside her male colleagues, Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko, for their great contributions to the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Dignitaries, celebrities, relatives, and friends attended the ceremony at the University of Lagos' Aderinokun Lecture Theatre in Akoka.

Source: Legit.ng