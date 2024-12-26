Nollywood legends Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor have been spotted in Benikrukru Town for the Christmas Carnival

The Christmas carnival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State

The iconic stars sailed into town by boat and were received by thunderous applause and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd

The iconic stars sailed into the town by boat, dressed in their attires, and were greeted by cheering crowds of fans.

Nollywood legends sighted in Delta state for christmas carnival. Credit: @ Patienceozokwo @osuofia_nkemowoh @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie known for his authoritative roles in Nollywood wore a traditional Igbo attire with a red cap.

Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, wore a black outfit exuding his signature comedic charm. Patience Ozokwor, affectionately called Mama G, stunned in a vibrant red dress with an elegant hairstyle.

The movie stars were surrounded by some of their crew members while they greet the large gathering of spectators waiting for their arrival.

As the trio disembarked from the boat, they were met with thunderous applause and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

The mood in the community was electric, with people of all ages dancing and singing to welcome the actors.

The atmosphere of their arrival was followed by the sound of laughter and chatter from the crowd.

The Christmas Carnival in Benikrukru Town is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

See the video below:

Edochie appears in Mr. Macaroni's skit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pete Edochie known for his proverbial words in movies appeared on skit of content creator Adebowale Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni.

The Nollywood filmmaker who acted the role of asking Mr Macaroni's daughter Motunde's hand in marriage delivered some legendary proverbs which he is known for in movies after the content creator declined to give his blessings to the union of his daughter and Pete.

The appearance of Pete in the skit was surprising and left many in awe as they talk about his role in skit on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng