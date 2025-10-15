Actor Kelvin Ikeduba recently shared a video from a movie set featuring content creator 5 Naira

The hilarious video captured the actor and 5 Naira arguing over a lady in the soon-to-be-released movie

The exchange between Ikeduba and the content creator also sparked hilarious reactions from netizens

Content creator 5 Naira appears to be gaining recognition in the Nigerian movie industry as he recently bagged another role in an upcoming production.

In a recent clip from a movie set shared by Kelvin Ikeduba, 5 Naira went head-to-head with the Nollywood actor.

The short video captured the moment Kelvin Ikeduba went on his knees to challenge Five Naira over a lady.

5 Naira didn't give in to Kelvin's request as he fired back at the actor.

The heated exchange between the duo on the movie set has since stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians, and the video is making waves online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 5 Naira's brother, 10 Naira, opened up about his past in a video.

The comic star spoke about his failed attempt to make quick money through cybercrime. He said that the decision nearly ruined his life forever.

In the emotional video, 10 Naira lamented how, despite dedicating himself to the illegal act, he never succeeded like his peers.

The video of Kelvin Ikeduba and 5 Naira on a movie set is below:

Comments trail Kelvin Ikeduba's video with 5 Naira

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared comments about 5 Naira's role. Read them below:

empress_kossy_ said:

"For 5 naira mind him be 100 dollars."

nteje_aborgu wrote:

"Make una report this man chaii see wetin una Dey do small boy."

jos14h11 said:

"Even after him knee down e still tall pass am."

faith_aquila wrote:

"If you are tall like me tnk God because u don't know what God do for you."

mam_miesouth said:

"That kneeling don was necessary make e no be like bully."

nolly_vibes said:

"Hw Baba Properlar wan be as him Chukwuli like this!!??Very petite in Nature..U make a whole Legend knee down!! Chai!!."

sweetgirlie314 said:

"who notice say time Dey hold am for waist voice no green comot again."

bigtime_derricks said:

"Make I no see that mic for the main movie Abeg Una too dey do."

patriqchows1 said:

"NOW HOW HIM QUICKLY REMEMBER THE RELATION WEY DEY GROUND FUNNY ME."

official753737 said:

"If you believe say 5naira go win like."

Lady queries actor Kelvin Ikeduba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelvin Ikeduba was faced an unexpected encounter with a lady who recognised him in a moving vehicle.

In the viral video, the lady, who was on a bike known as Okada, expressed surprise to see Kevin alongside some other people in a car, which she labelled as public transport.

Replying to the lady, Kelvin said the car in question belonged to him and was not for public transport.

Despite his response, the lady kept interrogating the actor as her bike drove past him.

