Nollywood is acclaimed as the second-largest film industry in the world, but its stories have been underrepresented on global platforms. In a bold era for Nigeria’s film industry and for African creators, the world’s first dedicated Nollywood streaming platform berthed in a landmark moment for African entertainment.

As demand for authentic African content continues to rise, especially among diaspora audiences, KAVA, the streaming platform, was born from a shared mission: to amplify African storytelling and create a permanent, global home for content that reflects the culture, identity, and lived experiences of its people.

KAVA combines edge-cutting technology with a powerful purpose. It offers more than entertainment as it recognises, connects, and serves as a platform where African stories are seen, celebrated, and preserved.

Kava is a premium African streaming platform built to celebrate and elevate Nollywood and African movies. Founded by Inkblot Studios and Filmhouse Group, Kava merges creative excellence with extensive distribution to deliver culturally rich, high-quality African content directly to audiences globally.

KAVA CEOs explain reason behind it

Speaking at the launch of KAVA, Chinaza Onuzo, CEO of KAVA, said:

"KAVA is where cutting-edge technology meets cultural storytelling. We’ve built a world-class digital platform tailored to showcase the richness of Nollywood. For creators, it’s a new economy. One that truly champions and reflects who we are - as Africans, as artists, and as a people with stories that matter."

On his part, Kene Okwuosa, CEO of KAVA, noted:

"This is more than a platform; it’s an ecosystem for African content, focusing on underserved global demand. KAVA exists to serve audiences and also represents both a cultural leap and a commercial opportunity. We're not just streaming films, we're building the digital infrastructure for the future of African cinema. We want our audiences to feel the joy of seeing their language, their humour, their struggles and triumphs on screen. To feel seen, and like they’re part of something bigger"

Launching with over 30 premium Nollywood titles, in partnership with creators across Nigeria and the diaspora, including exclusive post-theatrical releases, and a handpicked selection of Nigeria’s most iconic and compelling stories. KAVA promises new content weekly, offering viewers a consistent stream of fresh, cinema-quality entertainment.

Viewers will find films across every genre: drama, romance, comedy, epic, thriller and more, reflecting the rich range of African storytelling and spotlighting creators across Nigeria and the diaspora.

KAVA will be available for subscription globally in August 2025, and its service will be accessible on mobiles, tablets, and Smart TVs.

