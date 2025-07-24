French television channel Canal+ has cleared the final hurdle of acquiring Africa's largest pay TV enterprise, Multichoice, for $3 billion

MultiChoice Group, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, is in charge of showing the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A to their viewers

Nigerians have reacted as subscribers can watch the French Ligue 1, including the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain

French media conglomerate Canal+ completed the full acquisition of MultiChoice Group in a landmark $3 billion.

Canal+ secured the remaining 55% stake, receiving formal approval from South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday afternoon, July 23.

MultiChoice Group, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, boasts over 13 million subscribers across 50 sub-Saharan African countries.

Canal+ acquires MultiChoice Group, the parent company of DStv and GOtv.

Source: Twitter

DStv and GOtv have a major content brand, SuperSport, that shows the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, which attracts the football community in Africa.

What did Canl+ say?

Canal+ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maxime Saada, said the acquisition would create a new champion and redefine broadcasting in Africa.

According to Punch, Saada explained that the merger is to integrate extensive French language content with the dominant English and Portuguese to create Africa's diverse audience.

He pledged that Canal+ would invest in local programming, sports coverage, and support homegrown content creators in Southern Africa. He said:

"We are excited about the potential this transaction unlocks for all stakeholders involved. The combined group will benefit from enhanced scale, greater exposure to high-growth markets.

"This is a positive step in our journey to bring two iconic media and entertainment companies together, creating a true champion for Africa," per Nation.

Great initiative from Canal+ - Lamidi

Nigeria sports journalist Kehinde Lamidi said sub-Saharan Africans can have the liberty of watching various sports of their choice.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Lamidi opened up that the various owners did not give their subscribers the choice of selecting the top leagues in the world. He said:

"Many Nigerians are excited about this current move because they failed to subscribe due to the inflated price of their subscription.

"I have been to various Francophone countries, and they watch Canal+, which is cheaper. The English countries (Anglophone) will have the liberty to watch various sports of their choice."

Nigerians will be able to watch the French Ligue 1 next season. Paris Saint-Germain are the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react

Football fans have raised their observation on the acquisition of MultiChoice Group by Canal+.

A fan said Nigeria will have access to watch the Ligue 1, which was not available on DStv and GOtv, while others urged Canal+ to maintain the premium football content.

@kinnsokoye said:

"Expect to watch French league on dstv now."

@thegenerahl wrote:

"Just give us football channels subscriptions only or else get out."

@90sRolla added:

"Make nothing do ESPN o."

@_johnnyx0 said:

"Chia, they came late when we all have already left 😥😥😥.

"Anyways wishing them all the best in the future."

@Chrisneche12 wrote:

"If dem like make Israel buy am, we no dey subscribe am."

PSG win Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain hammered Inter Milan 5-0 to be crowned the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Champions at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday night, May 31.

PSG coach Luis Enrique became the sixth manager to win the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs, following his previous triumph with Barcelona in 2015.

