Colourful videos from actress Rita Dominic's 50th birthday celebration have emerged on social media

A clip captured the moment Rita Dominic and her husband stepped on the dance floor, showcasing dance moves amid cheers

The highlight from Rita Dominic's birthday celebration was, however, the presence of her long-time colleague, Genevieve Nnaji

Rita Dominic and Genevieve Nnaji's colleague, Omotola Ekeinde, was also among the netizens who reacted to the birthday videos

Nollywood star Rita Dominic on Saturday, July 19, threw a lavish birthday party to mark a major milestone in her life.

Legit.ng reported that on July 12, Rita clocked 50 years old, and last night was a moment to celebrate.

Rita caused a buzz on social media as she shared videos from her 50th birthday party celebrated with friends and family.

A video trending online captured the moment the Nollywood star alongside her husband Anosike, thrilled with dance moves amid cheers from the guests.

Genevieve Nnaji attends Rita Dominic's 50th party

Rita Dominic's birthday was also an opportunity to reunite with her colleague Genevieve Nnaji, who graced the event with her appearance.

A heartwarming video captured Genevieve carrying Rita like a baby sister at the latter's birthday party.

Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic were co-stars in hit movies like Goodbye New York, released in 2004, and Girl Cot, released in 2006.

The turnout at Rita Dominic's 50th birthday showcased her influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry over the years.

The video of Genevieve Nnaji carrying Rita Dominic at her birthday party is below:

The video of Rita Dominic showing her dance moves alongside her husband at her 50th birthday party is below:

Reactions trail video from Rita Dominic's party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and well-wishers as they celebrated Rita Dominic.

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde also reacted to the videos from her colleague's party.

Read the comments below:

realomosexy said:

"You Look fantastic Rita . Congratulations Again."

iam_kcee commented:

"It was so fun to watch and this is not 50 by the way its 25 so happy for you congratulations my sister, and happy birthday one more."

thelmaokoduwaojiji commented:

"Oh my word!!!!!! The most gorgeous 50 year old ever!!!!!!You look absolutely breathtaking!!!!!! That dress is an absolute beauty! And so are you my love! As always. Our husband is a whole vibe too! Just Perfection!!!!!"

cidiassignature_properties commented:

"The dress plus 50 ke no way and you are on those stiletto heels effortlessly no please happy 20th birthday my lady."

bridgeazenda commented:

"I love the way you are always happy around your man... God bless him for taking care of a sister. Happy birthday once again, 50 really looks good on you."

ngaywaphyllybiner wrote:

"May I look like this in the next 8yrs when I turn 50 too."

spicysuzy said:

"The dress the body can only be my Fav Happy Hottest 50 My Riri! Glow and shine as always."

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo party effortlessly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo sent the internet into a frenzy with their linkup.

The Nollywood besties had a mini reunion as they hung out in a nightclub to have a good time.

In the video that has since gone viral, Rita, Ini, and Uche showed off their dance moves to Psquare’s Do Me playing in the background.

