Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti and his daughters have concluded the 2025 Umrah rites in Mecca

The moviemaker shared a video with his beautiful daughters as they rounded up in the holy land

Adeoti shared a caption where he appreciated Almighty Allah for the grace to begin and complete Umrah

It is a wonderful moment for Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband and his daughters as they complete Urmah 2025.

The moviemaker shared a video of himself and his beautiful daughters via his official social media page.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti finishes Umrah with his daughters.

Kazim Adeoti wrote:

"Alhamdulilah. I give thanks and adoration to almighty Allah for counting us among the chosen ones to who started and completed the Umrah rites 2025. May Allah in his infinite mercy, accept our supplications as an act of Ibadah. Amin. Eid Mubarak ."

See the post below:

Recall that Mercy Aigbe flooded her social media timeline with pictures as she marked her 47th birthday in style.

The Nollywood actress' husband, Kazim Adeoti, was not left out of the celebration as he penned a message to Mercy Aigbe.

Several celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers of Mercy Aigbe, have since flooded her comment section with messages.

Peeps react to Kazim Adeoti's Umrah clip

Read some reactions below:

@alf_iliyas100 said

"May Allah accept it as an act of Ibaadah sir 🙌❤️❤️."

@yettee72

"Aameen. Congratulations to my sisters❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kareem.aishah said:

❤️❤️❤️Dad role. Allah Rahman always

@funtbabe said:

"May Almighty Allah accept it as an ibadah."

@aaliyahadeotix said:

"Alhamdullillah, so grateful to Allah for cherishing moments like these🥹💌."

@folakemi2472 said:

"I love this man ,he never fosake his family for one day,,,the bound is tight with his children 👏👏👏👏."

@the_success_empire1 said:

"I love the way Alhaji cherish his family so much ❤️ May Almighty Allah accept your Dua sir.'

@boripenileadire_ said

"Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Robill Al Ameen. Congratulations to my girls. Eid Mubarak 😍."

@adefemibilikis said:

"Alihamdulilai robil alamin,may Almighty Allah accept it as an act of Ibadah.

@quad.ri752 said:

"Sir pity Me Allah will never let u know pain I can't walk since 2017😢😢😢😢😢🙏🏿😢😢😢.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti finishes Umrah 2025. Credit: @kazimadeoti

@hameedahadayi said:

"This man too love his daughters 😍s😍😍the bond is unbreakable. Blood is alwyas thicker than water."

@teemama123 said:

"May almighty Allah accept it as an act of ibadah sir 🙏Congratulations for the successful once. Many more to come insha Allah 🙏🤲🙏."

@qudirow said:

"Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Ameen barakallahu fekh may Allah accept it as an act of ibadah bihdnillahi Ta'ala 🤲🏽❤."

@tawaoshokoya said:

"Alhamdulliah Robillalameen barakallahu fekh 🤲🏽🤲🏽 May Almighty Allahu 🤗 Accept it as part of ibadah."

@sambestfoods said:

"May the almighty Allah accept all our prayers 🙏."

