As controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son to a mother of three, a beneficiary has shared his experience

The Canada-based Nigerian man shared how Apostle Chibuzor of OPM changed his life and transformed his family

He opened up about how he was denied visas multiple times and what the cleric did to support him and his family from them till now

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A week later, a beneficiary of the pastor's charity activities opened up about how Apostle Chibuzor changed his life.

Man in Canada Who Was Denied UK and US Visas Shares How OPM Pastor Changed His Life, Narrates Story

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Man in Canada shares experience with OPM pastor

On his Facebook page, Ekeke Victor shared how Apostle Chibuzor changed his life and brought hope to his family.

He shared how he was once denied visas, detailing how the pastor stood by him and helped him renew his passport.

The Canada-based architect said:

"How opm general overseer HRM APOSTLE DR CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE changed my life and brought hope to my family. He is more than a father to me

He never stops a project unfinished no matter how difficult your challenges is.I am a living witness I was one of his most difficult projects. My village people said no but he said yes and stood by his word. I went through a lot after so many visa denial and 5 years of patients

"I was denied AMERICAN VISA, UK VISA, CANADIAN VISA, ISRAEL VISA, KUWAIT VISA, ,TURKEY VISA,BELARUS VISA, CYPRUS VISA, DUBAI VISA expired in my hand . But still he never gave up he renewed my passport 2 good times he accommodated me in his own personal house

"I cannot name them all. I needed a big platform for this testimony and today I already built one and still building I have over 31k followers and counting. Now is the time to tell people the type of person HRM APOSTLE CHIBUZOR is the only selfless leader and father I have ever seen my entire life

"Also remember my twin brother is also studying in turkey under opm scholarship with my last brother in Benin republic studying under opm scholarship also. Words are not enough to describe and appreciate this great man of God. I call him my father, but he is more than that position

"God bless HRM APOSTLE DR CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE. God bless OPM family worldwide. God bless all those paying there TITH in OPM.Your TITHs is being used to transform and change lives by our Godsent General. My video testimony dropping soon."

Reactions trail man's testimony about OPM pastor

Ann Prince said:

"Wow! You're one of the apostle Chibuzo's beneficiaries, congratulations!"

Chinyere C Godswill said:

"God will continue to bless ,protect and prosper him and his family for the immesurable love he has for humanity,he will never know a better yesterday."

Afam Bu Ikechukwu said:

"OPM is where tithes and offerings are changing lives positively."

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng