Peggy Ovire has seemingly responded to rumours about her marriage with actor Frederick Leonard crashing

The Nollywood actress, who recently shared a series of pictures, also included a short clip of her grooving to Oritse Femi's hit song Double Wahala

It will be recalled that rumours about Peggy Ovire's marital crisis erupted on social media after she was spotted without her wedding ring

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has returned to social media days after she sparked divorce rumours among movie lovers.

Legit.ng reported that Peggy, in a viral clip, flaunted her transformation, as she changed into a purple aso-oke gown, complemented with a matching headgear and butterfly hand fan to impress her fans on social media.

Peggy Ovire seemingly replies netizens spreading rumours about her marriage.

Source: Instagram

However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot the absence of Peggy's wedding band, which she usually wears.

A netizen identified as Hold Mart commented on the video, asking the actress where her wedding ring was while admiring her elegant look.

Peggy Ovire grooves to Oritse Femi's song

In a recent social media post shared on Sunday, May 26, the Nollywood star shared some pictures as well as a clip of her grooving to Oristefemi's hit song 'Double Wahala.'

"Ote you dey dey there dey hate me, As I am making my money, From Moscow to Malaysia, From Malaysia to Miami, Ko kan aiye, E ye ma f'ose yi mi o, If I like I spend my money anyway I like it oh oh, No come near me Mr talku talku, And if you gossip me you go chop knuckle (E to be, double wahala for dead body," an extract from Oritsefemi's song read.

Sharing a the pictures and a clip of her singing Oritsefemi's song, Peggy Ovire wrote in a caption, "A Diva & a Keeper."

Slide the post below to watch a clip of Peggy Ovire grooving to Oritse Femi's song Double Wahala:

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's new post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

jesusbabyfirst commented:

"Beautiful woman. Don't mind them. Please take better care of yourself."

lapextech_distributors said:

"These haily from Peggy's colleagues are different. So, it's true that you and Fred have separated? Well, nothing is new. May God heal you both."

pjerrison reacted:

"Nothing you guys go tell me she fine like today bread."

cbelle_la_belle said:

"My beautiful @peggyovire you look amazing. Keep glowing and let them keep talking, they own their mouth anyways."

josephluciaakudo reacted:

"Loving the energy no time for chocho Peggy darling."

cherrygrapethomas said:

"Who else notice she is not wearing her ring."

blessed_lion859 commented:

"Pls just take heart and be strong we your fans is praying for you, good man will come your way, Frederick wicked shall beautiful woman like this he broke her heart."

bannyrozz reacted:

"Abeg go reconcile with ur husband na una been Dey motivate me."

nikkybest52 said:

"So this is really true. No more ring. Oh my God. Am heart broken. From today I will stop tabbing anything on this app."

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire marked her wedding anniversary with Frederick Leonard.

The actress and entrepreneur called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for. Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred.

