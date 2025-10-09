2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, has once again proven she is a big fan of the music star

In the video she shared, Natasha Osawaru attached one of 2Baba's hit songs from 2006 to the video, hinting at what she could do for her love for him

As expected, Natasha Osawaru's new video stirred up mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising her

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, wife of Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has continued to enjoy her time in the UK. She recently shared a solo video of herself without the singer.

However, Natasha caused a stir after she attached one of 2Baba's 2006 hit songs, "If Love Is A Crime," to the video.

Natasha Osawaru shares video of her grooving to 2Baba's hit song.

With the video, the Edo lawmaker hinted at what she could do for her love for 2Baba.

An extract from the hit song's chorus reads:

"Every time that I look into your eyes, I see fire in there (fire) And if you look into my eyes, you see desire in there (desire), Girl, if love is a crime, then I want to be wanted Said if love is a crime, I'm willing to be haunted Got a lot of respect for you 'cause your kind is so rare (you're so rare) It's kind of hard to imagine, but I know you're out there (you're out there) Girl, if love is a crime, then I want to be wanted If love is a crime, I'm willing to be haunted."

This comes just a few days after Natasha shared a video of herself grooving to 2Baba's hit songs.

The lawmaker showed proof she was undoubtedly a die-hard fan of the singer despite being his wife.

Video of Natasha Osawaru grooving to 2Baba's 2006 hit song leaves people talking.

In the viral video, Natasha sang more than three of 2Baba’s hit songs word for word, including "African Queen," "Ole," "Be There," and "Yori Yori Remix ft 2Baba."

The new video Natasha Osawaru shared, as she grooves to 2Baba's song, is below:

Reactions trailed Natasha Osawaru's new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the Edo lawmaker's solo video. Read them below:

donpekinss said:

"Hon. Please enjoy ur marriage and relationship, happiness is a choice my dear."

felixlegion101 commented:

"The more you dey play these your husband music the more i dey love the em songs .... 2Baba has always been my number 1 even till tomorrow.... If i show you my phone you go understand...."

lawaljoshua10 said:

"Our First Lady pls make sure you are always be there for Tu baba."

nyakno_adegun commented:

"Annie been do pass this."

justice_rich_edo said:

"My sister and our wife but I agree with this talk say you get plenty faces,, I be think say na another person until I checked the name..we love you regardless."

cherishpeace544 said:

"As we survive Judy and Yul , we go still survive you and 2baba."

_abosslife reacted:

"Na turn by turn. Ask the ones before you. But enjoy while it lasts. No woman can keep a man that don't want to be kept. Where is Judith now?"

Natasha appeals to Nigerians for help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru sparked reactions by making an open appeal to Nigerians for help.

Natasha asked anyone travelling from Nigeria to the UK, or anyone currently in Nigeria with a UK visa, to reach out to her.

Her exact message read:

"Anyone coming to London from Nigeria or anyone with a UK visa in Nigeria, please DM me ASAP."

