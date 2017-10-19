Oritse Femi's biography: Revealing his path to success and rise to stardom

Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his stage name, Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian musician, songwriter and stage performer. He gained immense popularity in 2014 when he released his hit single, Double Wahala, a remake of Fela Kuti's song. He is also known for his other hit songs, such as Mercy of the Lord and Oro Aje.

Oritse Femi. Photo: @Abiodun Majemite Ekele (modified by author)

Oritse Femi has been in the music industry since 2006. He released his debut solo single, Flog Politician, in 2007. The singer has collaborated with famous artists in the Nigerian industry and internationally, such as D'banj, Iceberg Slim, Harrysong, Akon, Davido and Pasuma. He is signed to his record label, Money Stops Nonsense (MSN).

Profile summary

Full name Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ajegunle, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Delta State Tribe Itsekiri Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ensanbo Majemite Ekele Marital status Married Wife Nabila Fash Children 3 Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @oritsefemi

Oritse Femi's biography

The Nigerian songwriter was born in Ajegunle, Lagos State, Nigeria. He was raised in a polygamous family of seven wives and over 25 children. He is the third kid of his mother. His late father, Ensanbo Majemite Ekele, was an engineer, while his mother worked in the church.

Oritse Femi is from which state?

The singer hails from the Itsekiri tribe in Delta State.

Where is Oritse Femi from?

The singer was born in Ajegunle, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Educational background

Femi attended a few primary schools, such as Tolu Primary School, Mayflower Junior School and Mayday Secondary School in Ikoyi, Nigeria. He later joined Randle Secondary School. After completing his secondary education, he enrolled at Delta State University in Abraka but later dropped out to pursue his music career.

How old is Oritse Femi?

The Nigerian entertainer is 38 years old as of 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 5 January annually and was born in 1985. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

The Nigerian musician developed an interest in music at the age of 6. He was a member of the Ajegunle-based Cherubim and Seraphim choirs, where he was a lead vocalist. To perfect his music skills, he attended a music school in Ajegunle owned by Johnny Napp.

His professional music career began in 2006, when he released Boys dey Binu under a band, The Junglist Boys, with his bandmate Chibudo. The group did not last long as it disbanded in 2006 after realising its second album, Money Na Time.

Femi released his first solo, Flog Politician, in 2007 before the General elections in Nigeria. The singer's big break came in 2014 after releasing his hit track Double Wahala. Oritse Femi's Double Wahala song earned him two City People Entertainment Awards nominations. He also won the Most Popular Song of the Year award.

Additionally, Oritse Femi's Oro Aje's song by Oritse Femi ft Portable became a hit after its release on 15 April 2022.. Below is a list of some of Oritse Femi's songs:

BUGA

Ere Gele

God Blessings

Palash

Permanent

Omolope

Oleju

Hustle

Tomorrow

Jaiye

Breakfast

Kelele

Baby

Unity

Gbefumi

Who is Oritse Femi's wife?

The singer is married to Nabila Fash. They tied the knot at a private wedding on 20 April 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2022, Nabila revealed that they had separated and they were undergoing the divorce process. She said the reason for the separation was due to unfaithfulness.

When were getting married, Oritse had two daughters from different women of which she was aware. Nabila accused him of getting two other women pregnant after they got married.

Fast facts about Oritse Femi

His full name is Abiodun Majemite Ekele.

He comes from Ajegunle, Lagos State, Nigeria.

He is signed to his record label called Money Stop Nonsense.

Oritse Femi is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and stage performer. He is a diverse musician known for Afrobeats, hip-hop and R&B. Oritse has worked with many other recognisable artists in the Nigerian music industry, such as Davido and D'banj.

