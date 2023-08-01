Popular actress Ruth Kadiri publicly chastised her colleague and friend, Eddie Watson, for attempting to condemn her picture

Taking to Instagram, she revealed their private conversation on her Instagram page and jokingly warned him not to try to control her

In the screenshot shared, Eddie condemned the actress' display picture, stating that it appeared frightening

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri recently took to Instagram to reveal a WhatsApp chat with her colleague Eddie Watson, humorously expressing her displeasure over his audacity towards her.

From the screenshot of the conversation, the banter began when Eddie criticised Ruth's display picture, encouraging her to change it because he found it frightening.

Watson's remark, however, did not sit well with the actress, who reacted angrily, pledging to put him on her blocklist and questioning his sense of self-importance.

Ruth warned the actor severely, asking her fans and followers to alert Eddie about his nasty actions.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

"Somebody should just warn this Eddie!!! Coming to my personal space to tell me what to do!

Who you???? no problem @eddiewatsonjr RUDE GOAT"

Eddie Watson went to the comment section to react, threatening to block her for revealing their conversation.

In his words:

"Great work! Love it!So there's no privacy with you again abi? You're close to being BLOCKED ."

See their conversation

Internet users react to Ruth Kadiri's chat with Eddie Watson

Legit.ng captured the reactions from Ruth's fans and followers.

See them below:

real_berry____:

"Lol i have a male friend like this always coming to tell u wat to do with your own phone."

realafricanqueen_ava:

"Why am I having this feeling that this man is that ur husband ur hiding , sorry I dey my house they eat my bone in peace."

just.ayonitemi:

"Omoo. I think say na cruise before opeople dey craze ooo."

Why I don't flaunt material possessions online - Ruth Kadiri

In another report via Legit.ng, the mother of two, while reacting to a viral picture of a house alleged to be hers, stated she doesn't post her material things online.

Ruth also dismissed the report while stressing that the Facebook page the picture was shared on doesn't belong to her.

She wrote:

"This is a fake Facebook page. I do not own that house. It’s a film location. I do not post material things on social media. Pls report that page My Facebook page is verified."

Source: Legit.ng