Lizzy Anjorin has relied critics claiming that she is jealous of Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding which took place on April 17th and 19th

In the video, she claimed that Gistlover also had nothing to say about the wedding, so she can't criticise or hate the lady

As expected, fans took to the comment section of the post to react to her video, they shared their view about her utterance

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin, has reacted to the claim that she is jealous of Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding.

The mother of two had first taken a swipe at Ojo and compared her wedding in 2020 to Priscilla's wedding. Fans had to dig out a video of how her wedding was done in 2020 after that.

Lizzy Anjorin mentions people claiming she is jealous of Priscilla Ojo's wedding to Juma Jux. Photo credit@lizzyanjorin_original/@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

In a new video on her Instagram page, she called the names of people alleging that she was jealous of her colleagues' daughter.

In the recording, she claimed that Gistlover had nothing bad to say about the wedding and there has been no negative narrative about the bride, so she cannot hate on them.

Lizzy Anjorin also praised Priscilla and stated that she has been on her lane, and she is focused. She also added that Priscilla has raised her shoulder-high and worked on what she wanted in life.

Lizzy Anjorin mentions names of her critics

Speaking further, Anjorin claimed that one woman, known as Dewunmi and Fatai are responsible for the negative narratives going round about her. She rained curses on the two of them and also on bloggers writing negative things about her.

Lizzy Anjorin supports Priscilla Ojo over her wedding to Juma Jux, slams her critics accusing her of jealousy. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

Anjorin also asserted that she people hate her because of the things that Gistlover has said about her. She claimed that she enjoys the attention many have given her because it has lifted her above all the hate.

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo are not friends. Anjorin has said a lot of things about her colleague online, and she was served court papers a few months ago, even when she was not at home.

See the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Lizzy Anjorin's video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video shared by Anjorin. Here are comments about it below:

@kweenjoy_ commented:

"Now you understand why Tope Alabi doesn't want to be around this."

@desourcemedi reacted:

"May God grant this woman peace of mind."

@bimbypearl shared:

"This is serious , when your time comes your enemies will definitely celebrate you. I love this part when she said let’s forget abt the mother who is gonna hate God blessings, No way."

@officialbukky_majek said:

"Same girl you said so many bad things about and her mom. I give up."

@uchemaduagwu wrote:

"Lizzy Anjorin need church prayer."

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin's travail

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had made a video to jubilate after Lizzy Anjorin was allegedly accused of stealing gold in the market.

Anjorin had gone to the market and was allegedly accused of stealing at a store by making fake transfer. The video went viral after that.

Ojo made two videos to show her state as she sipped a drink joyfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng