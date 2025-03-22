The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollwood is blessed with amazing talents who keep fans glued to their screen daily to watch movies

Though many believe movie producers don't pay well for roles and that some actresses live off men

However, Ronke Odusanya dispelled the rumours in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng where she spoke about her career and sundry issues

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya made many roll in laughter after she was seen twerking as she was introduced as one of the casts of Toyin Abraham's movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee.

Many became interested in knowing what she has been up to because it has been a while she appeared in high grossing movies.

The mother of one in a chat with Legit.ng spoke about remuneration in Nollywood and other sundry issues in the industry.

Working with Toyin Abraham on Alakada Bad and Boujee

Ronke Odusanya has opened up on her experience working with Toyin Abraham on her high grossing movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee. According to her, it was a great one for her because she has not worked with the actress on a cinema movie before.

"It feels good to be a part of her project. I have worked with her before but not on a cinema movie. I enjoyed being on the movie set because the role I played was an interesting one for me. I played Aniky Gold, a Lagos Island babe in the middle of craziness and among boys."

I don't see any role as challenging - Ronke Odusanya

Sharing her take about challenging roles she has acted in, the thespian said she does not see any role as challenging once she enjoys the character she played in the film.

"Movies are not challenging for me. Once the film is interesting and I enjoy the character I acted in the film. For instance, Aniky Gold was a fascinating character. Because I had a nice time playing the role, I didnt notice any challenges acting out my part."

Toyin is a big shot in Nollywood - Ronke Odusanya

Ronke Odusanya spoke about her remuneration on Toyin Abraham's movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee. She spoke glowingly about her colleague and what she got from the film.

" Toyin is a big shot in the industry, she paid me very well. I am happy working with her. It is not my first time working with her but first time working with her on a big project like this or on a cinema movie."

Nollywood has gone far - Odusanya says

The movie star also compared movie making a few years ago to what applies now. She said that the movie industry has more opportunities for actors.

"There is a whole big difference now. I now get better opportunties to show case my talents than before. There are better pay, more exposure and more opportunities to feature in better movies. There was a time we didnt have the opportunity to feature in cinema movies, but that is in the past now. A whole lot of cinema movies have changed the lot of many actors."

Movies pay my bills and I live well - Ronke Odusanya

When asked if it was true that Nollywood actors get peanut for roles they play in movies. She denied the tale and claimed that even You Tubes movies take care of moviemakers.

"Who says? It is the same job that I use to pay my bills. I am living well and doing well. I do more of YouTube movies and they take care of my bills. I am happy with what I do for a living."

I don't want to be like anybody

Sharing what people might not know about her, Ronke Odusanya spoke about a few things.

"I am a regular person. I live a simple and contended life. My lifestyle in fashion is also not wild. I don't follow the crowd and I don't want to be like anybody. I also try to patronise what I can afford."

Study hard - Ronke Odusanya advises aspiring actors

Sharing her two cents to aspiring actors and actresses, Odusanya spoke about diligence in their craft.

"They should study hard and study well. They should learn the pros and cons of the job. I am sure that they would do well if they follow that."

