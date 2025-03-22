Ronke Odusanya Speaks on Performance Fee in Nollywood: “The Industry is Different Now”
- The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollwood is blessed with amazing talents who keep fans glued to their screen daily to watch movies
- Though many believe movie producers don't pay well for roles and that some actresses live off men
- However, Ronke Odusanya dispelled the rumours in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng where she spoke about her career and sundry issues
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya made many roll in laughter after she was seen twerking as she was introduced as one of the casts of Toyin Abraham's movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee.
Many became interested in knowing what she has been up to because it has been a while she appeared in high grossing movies.
The mother of one in a chat with Legit.ng spoke about remuneration in Nollywood and other sundry issues in the industry.
Working with Toyin Abraham on Alakada Bad and Boujee
'Odogwu Paranran' Uzor Arukwe sheds light on his phenomenal role in Omoni Oboli's movie, amazes fans
Ronke Odusanya has opened up on her experience working with Toyin Abraham on her high grossing movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee. According to her, it was a great one for her because she has not worked with the actress on a cinema movie before.
"It feels good to be a part of her project. I have worked with her before but not on a cinema movie. I enjoyed being on the movie set because the role I played was an interesting one for me. I played Aniky Gold, a Lagos Island babe in the middle of craziness and among boys."
I don't see any role as challenging - Ronke Odusanya
Sharing her take about challenging roles she has acted in, the thespian said she does not see any role as challenging once she enjoys the character she played in the film.
"Movies are not challenging for me. Once the film is interesting and I enjoy the character I acted in the film. For instance, Aniky Gold was a fascinating character. Because I had a nice time playing the role, I didnt notice any challenges acting out my part."
Chef T: Funke Akindele and Wunmi Toriola reportedly attack YouTuber over collabo request, fans react
Toyin is a big shot in Nollywood - Ronke Odusanya
Ronke Odusanya spoke about her remuneration on Toyin Abraham's movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee. She spoke glowingly about her colleague and what she got from the film.
" Toyin is a big shot in the industry, she paid me very well. I am happy working with her. It is not my first time working with her but first time working with her on a big project like this or on a cinema movie."
Nollywood has gone far - Odusanya says
The movie star also compared movie making a few years ago to what applies now. She said that the movie industry has more opportunities for actors.
"There is a whole big difference now. I now get better opportunties to show case my talents than before. There are better pay, more exposure and more opportunities to feature in better movies. There was a time we didnt have the opportunity to feature in cinema movies, but that is in the past now. A whole lot of cinema movies have changed the lot of many actors."
Movies pay my bills and I live well - Ronke Odusanya
When asked if it was true that Nollywood actors get peanut for roles they play in movies. She denied the tale and claimed that even You Tubes movies take care of moviemakers.
"Who says? It is the same job that I use to pay my bills. I am living well and doing well. I do more of YouTube movies and they take care of my bills. I am happy with what I do for a living."
I don't want to be like anybody
Sharing what people might not know about her, Ronke Odusanya spoke about a few things.
"I am a regular person. I live a simple and contended life. My lifestyle in fashion is also not wild. I don't follow the crowd and I don't want to be like anybody. I also try to patronise what I can afford."
Study hard - Ronke Odusanya advises aspiring actors
Sharing her two cents to aspiring actors and actresses, Odusanya spoke about diligence in their craft.
"They should study hard and study well. They should learn the pros and cons of the job. I am sure that they would do well if they follow that."
Ronke Odusanya to do DNA for daughter
Legit.ng reported earlier that Yoruba actress Ronke Odusanya and her baby daddy continued their drama as a magistrate court ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on their daughter Oluwafifehanmi.
The actress and her baby daddy Olanrewaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago, were in court for several reasons including the welfare of their child.
It was reported that the actress' baby daddy demanded a paternity test to determine if the child is indeed his own.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng