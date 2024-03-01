Nigerian movie star Uzor Arukwe recently shared his thoughts about some criticisms fired at him for his character in Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah

Uzor Arukwe played the role of Chidokie, an Igbo businessman and money launderer in Tribe Called Judah

Over the last few months, Arukwe had been criticised by many for his portrayal of the Chidokie, with some noting that he overdid the Igbo man act with his R and L factor

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe was recently on BBC Pidgin, where he spoke about the Nigerian movie industry and how much it has grown over the last few years.

Uzor also spoke about his famous character, Chidokie, in Funke Akindele's movie A Tribe Called Judah.

The Nollywood star noted that the Nigerian movie industry has grown so much over the last few years because of Netflix and Amazon's arrival on the filmmaking scene.

As much as he spoke highly of the growth of Nollywood, Arukwe slammed some movie makers.

He noted that filmmaking is a process that shouldn't be rushed like many Nigerian movie producers do, wanting to make a world-class movie by shooting it in under two weeks.

Arukwe clears the air about Chidokie's character

The movie star also spoke about his character in A Tribe Called Judah. He noted that he is open to criticism but doesn't agree that he overplayed his character.

Uzor Arukwe stated that many people judge by doing enough research. The Nollywood star noted that he did much research before portraying Chidokie as he did on A Tribe Called Judah.

Watch the full Interview below:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's interview

See how netizens reacted to Uzor Arukwe's interview the BBC:

@beautybyeresi:

"Funny enough he was my best character in this movie he killed it no cap."

@annah4ae:

"You were amazing abeg! A performer to the core. My best character."

@obi_teddy_official:

"Omo na the guy mk me love the film self no cap."

@__melai___:

"You did justice to your role."

@garemelvin:

"He was actually my best character in the movie."

@kuskusprecious:

"Lol...People legit speak like that, he didn't overdo it."

@ehiz_hope:

"U finish that role abeg."

@pilotmartens:

"You do the work wella oo."

@jumokeomojola:

"@uzor.arukwe forget it your character choice was amazing."

@aduks28:

"Chairman, u finish work o we ❤️ u like dat."

