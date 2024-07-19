Nollywood star Uzor Arukwe was recently on Chude Jideonwo's show, where he spoke about his life before Nollywood and how tough things were for him

During the interview, Uzor revealed that he had three degrees, including a B.Sc, BL and MBA, recalling how he was paid N2k for some of his first acting gigs

Uzor Arukwe also spoke about his marital life and how he had conscientiously decided to keep his private life away from public attention

One of Nollywood's finest actors, Uzor Arukwe, recently revealed a secret about his private life, marriage, and how he became a script interpreter.

During the interview, the movie star shared many exclusives about his life before and after entering the movie industry.

Nollywood superstar actor Uzor Arukwe shocks fans as he opens up about being married. Photo credit: @uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star shared how losing his corporate job in 2012, before he entered Nollywood, was one of the lowest moments of his life.

He narrated how he was jobless from November 2012 to December 2013 but kept it from his mum and his older brother for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uzor Arukwe talks about his private life

The Sugar Rush star also revealed during the interview that he is married with kids but has found a way to separate his private life from his craft.

He noted that his reason for doing this was to stay sane. Uzor also spoke about his early days in Nollywood.

The movie star shared how he entered and left Nollywood multiple times. He disclosed how he was getting N1k, N2k and N10k for his first gigs.

One of Uzor Arukwe's most famous roles was his character in Funke Akindele's record-shattering movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Uzor's response to those who criticised him for overacting his character in the movie.

Watch Uzor Arukwe's interview below:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Uzor Arukwe's interview:

@iamadunniade:

"Fantastic Actor and a great being!"

@alexdiva1:

"Is he married na that one Dey me important Abeg."

@stacia_willy:

"Wait! He’s married??Ohh chim."

@yinka.ajibade.378:

"Who says God doesn’t answer prayers? If you diligently seek Him and obey, God intervene and overturn for His own."

@bans_undergarments:

"One of the finest and one of the most underrated."

@lovert_lambe:

"He is being typecast but he is extremely talented and can nail any role!"

@lavenderfabrics:

"Definitely watching this …. May God be with him and his family."

@omobusolami_:

"The first time I ever watched a movie and he was featured in it… I just loved him already and I watched that movie twice…. Wish I could remember the title"

@_sassygrace:

"My handsome brother is married to wonderful delta woman."

Uzor Arukwe joins the NYSC challenge

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral NYSC challenge in 2023, when the National Youth Corp celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The Nigerian social media space was rented with photos of people who had served the country as a corper.

Several Nollywood stars like Wumi Toriola, Okikiola Bakare and Uzor Arukwe were some of the celebrities that joined the NYSC challenge.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng