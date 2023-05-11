A number of Nigerian celebrities have joined NYSC at 50 Challenge currently trending on social media

Nollywood stars Wumi Toriola, Okikiola Bakare, and Uzor Arukwe's pictures in NYSC uniforms have surfaced online

While many gushed at the celebrities' pictures, some netizens dragged Wumi Toriola over a belt she used

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which was established in 1973, is marking its 50th anniversary this month, and several Nigerians who participated in the scheme have taken to social media to start a challenge where they share pictures of them during their service years.

Several Nollywood stars like Wumi Toriola, Okikiola Bakare and Uzor Arukwe have also joined the trend as they shared a throwback photo of them in their NYSC uniforms.

Nollywood stars in NYSC uniforms.

Source: Instagram

Netizens knock Wumi Toriola over NYSC uniform

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Wumi Toriola's picture, see them below:

mo_tiarah:

"Aunty mi it's all shades of wrong."

dee_khing:

"Awwwn same as me! Ede camp but a Lagos corper."

chiara_tianah:

"Aunty mi pls belt yin yi o wrong oooo."

tianasplace_fragranceandmore1:

"Abeg year oooo cos I be Lagos corper batch A too and Ede camp as well . 2010/2011."

_ciciibukun:

"If u camp in ede camp gather here ✌️❤️."

ibitoyesimisola:

"Sis @wumitoriola so you served in ede osun state, and you relocated to Lagos. I did serve in ede osun state. God continue to bless you Sis ."

gokecontinental:

"Assuming say you go dey my camp, I for done give Belle aje."

arikeeeeee:

"Which kind belt is that Omo make I cherish my belt now this one no be am ."

with_kofoworola:

"See belt old girl idamu industry ."

bisolaajifowowe:

"My woman sky is your limit keep Soaring ogo agbaye irawo re koni wole lojiji inshalla."

Wumi Toriola gifts colleagues N1.2m

Actor Akeem Adeyemi got people talking online after a video of Wumi Toriola, which he shared on his page, went viral.

In the viral video, Akeem heaped prayers, messages of appreciation and affirmation to stay loyal to his best friend, Wumi Toriola, as he thanked her for all she did to celebrate him on his birthday.

The actor also shared receipts of the money, N1.2m, Wumi gave him and noted that he doesn't know how to thank her enough for all she did for him.

Source: Legit.ng