Actress Uche Nancy was excited to be marking her birthday as she made the announcement about it online

She rewarded herself for her years of hard work and showed off the gift she was giving to herself

Fans and colleagues were wowed by the gift, and they congratulated her in the comments section of her post

Nollywood actress, Uche Nancy, is a year older, and she couldn't keep calm about it. She shared the good news about her birthday on social media and fans congratulated her.

The movie star also decided to reward herself for her long years of hard work and gave herself a befitting gift.

Uche Nancy appreciates God on her birthday. Photo credit@uchenancy

Source: Instagram

She flaunted the video of a mansion which she gave herself. In the caption of her post, she noted that the gift was to celebrate her hard work and consistency.

Uche Nancy also remarked that there was dignity in hard work. The filmmaker thank God for her house. She also shared the location of the mansion and added that it would be used as a film house.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Uche Nancy

Her colleagues including Faithia Williams, Ruby Orjiakor and a few others celebrated the new house owner in the comment section.

Uche Nancy sends message to her fans. Photo credit@uchenancy

Source: Instagram

Uche Nancy's fans also congratulated on her great feat.

Celebrities who build houses recently

Some celebrities have also unveiled their houses in the past few months. Newly married fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel and her singer husband, Peterson shared the good news about finishing their house a few weeks ago.

Also, gospel singer, Toluwani Sings, shared the testimony of how God helped him to complete his house. He noted that he didn't want to announce the good news but just to encourage his fans, he decided to share the pictures and how God came through for him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Uche Nancy's post

Nigerians reacted after watching the video of Uche Nancy's film house. Here are some of the comments below:

@bryanokwara reacted:

"Happy birthday mama and congratulations, e choke!!!! and may God continue to bless you and your amazing heart."

@nikkimash2020 commented:

"Wow congratulations and happy birthday amazing lady. God continue to bless you in Jesus name amen."

@binet4u said:

"HBD Mama. Here's to good health, more life, happiness and loads of blessings."

@doris_ekong wrote:

"Woman king, odogwu nwanyi. Big congratulations mummy."

@wunmit1 shared:

"A big congratulations to you mama the Woman king herself wow this is massive you are a great inspiration."

@maytreasure_ said:

"Big congrats and happy birthday mama, more grace."

@perttypatr shared:

"When you are big you are big abeg, congratulations, ma I love you."

Evans Okoro shows off house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Evan Okoro was over the moon to show off her new house months after the government demolished the old one.

In the clip, she shared how she was ridiculed by people when she was ranting about her old house, but life was stage by stages.

Her mother joined her in the clip, she wore the Lord Chosen jacket and was dancing. Her father was also dragged from his seat to join the recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng