Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared a heartwarming video on social media to mark her birthday in a unique and emotional way

In the clip, Tonto is seen welcoming her long-lost sister, who she had recently been reunited with after years of separation

The video captures a touching moment as Tonto greets her sister for the first time, expressing joy and affection in the emotional reunion

Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has shared an emotional video on social media, celebrating her reunion with her lost but found sister and her father.

A few months ago, Tonto gave a heartfelt testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church, recounting the remarkable story of how she was reunited with her sister. She also shared touching pictures of their reunion.

Tonto Dikeh's fans react to her video after she met her sister. Photo credit@tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

In her recent post, Tonto celebrated her sister's birthday by giving her a special treat. The actress was visibly overwhelmed with excitement upon seeing her sister, going 'wild' with joy as she hugged her and eventually lifted her off the ground. The touching moment moved Tonto to tears as they shared another heartfelt hug.

Tonto Dikeh honours father with special greeting

In the video, Tonto also welcomed her father, going flat on the ground to greet him in a traditional gesture of respect before pulling him into a warm hug.

Tonto Dikeh greets father after meeting him. Photo credit@tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Tonto, who marked her 40th birthday a few months ago, shared that it was her father’s first meeting with her sister. She expressed her deep love for her newly-found sister, calling the moment deeply special.

A birthday treat for the sister

After the reunion, Tonto treated her sister to a relaxing spa session, showering her with affection. In her post’s caption, she praised her sister for her bravery and kindness, expressing gratitude for accepting her as a sister. The actress also offered prayers for her sister’s happiness and success.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's video

Reactions have trailed the post the actress made about her sister. Here are comments below:

@vivasturkeycollections shared:

"I am loving this Tonto so much, she has really changed, minding her business, serving and loving God, no drama zone, she is beautiful in and out, my dear keep it up.

@hopearhagba said:

"Happy birthday Ma’am, God bless and increase you on all side and may the love and unity in the family grows more stronger and better IJN Amen!."

@tolaz_fabrics stated:

"This is so lovely to watch."

@sweetaroma_bakes said:

"Awww, so sweet to watch."

@ucheelendu commented:

"Aw, so emotional!! Blessed."

@queenmercyatang reacted:

"There’s nothing quite like the love of a sister, so pure, so comforting, just like a mother’s love. This is truly beautiful. I’m so happy for you King Tonto."

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh, said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng