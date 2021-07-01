Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe, has reacted to the ongoing social media drama between former besties, Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky recently took to his page to share distasteful details about his former friend as he claimed Tonto owed him N5 million

This led to Igwe wondering what loyalty means between friends as she wondered why they spill each other’s secrets once things go bad

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian movie star, Ifunanya Igwe, recently took to social media to share her thoughts about friendships after the drama between popular crossdresser, Bobrisky and his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

In a lengthy note on her Instagram story, Igwe asked some important questions as she wondered how some people handled friendships turned sour.

The actress asked why people liked to wash their dirty linens in public once things go south.

Actress Ifunanya Igwe wades into drama between Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet, @ifunanyaigwe.kmj

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Speaking further, Igwe said things that were shared in secret when the going was good then becomes freely shared online for public consumption and she wondered why.

The obviously surprised actress asked what happened to loyalty and keeping their secrets safe while moving on.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Ifunanya Igwe had this to say about Bobrisky calling out Tonto Dikeh on social media. Photo: @ifunanyaigwe.kmj

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to actress' post, slam Bobrisky

After Ifunanya's post went viral on social media, numerous Nigerians also shared their thoughts. Read what some of them had to say below:

l.tobiloba:

"Being friend with this BOB is RISKY. His name says it all."

Malikdeking:

"Bobrisky isn’t a good friend period."

Fashion_magicblog:

"People will start avoiding bob because it's so obvious the problem is always from him."

Queen_presty:

"Bob has been looking for a way to insult my Tonto,Tonto didn't throw any shade on anyone she just did her normal post but that tap water mouth bobrisky started his madness."

Lindisignature:

"Reason I'm a forever lone wolf... my friendship with people always has a limit... if we stop talking tomorrow you will have nothing to use against me... and I will also enjoy peace of mind ."

Derrick_nnaji:

"Bobrisky is not a good friend."

Bobrisky shades Tonto Dikeh, claims she owes him N5m

Tonto Dikeh had taken to her page to share a seemingly harmless post where she advised her fans to beware of jealous demons who appeared to be supportive angels.

Bobrisky who felt the post was a shade at him decided to throw his ex-bestie under the bus.

According to him, Tonto is shading him despite the fact that she is owing him N5m.

Noting that he isn't jealous of her, Bobrisky told Tonto to pay her debt. The male Barbie then warned Tonto not to mess with him, else he will make her pay the other bills he overlooked.

He also claimed Tonto was acting born again but she smoked ‘bush’.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit