Rita Edochie has stated that she was not happy with the way May Edochie was dragged for not marking her late son's posthumous birthday

Edochie had lost her first son in a mysterious circumstance in 2023, and she was devastated after the unfortunate incident

In her post, Rita claimed that they cannot teach May how to celebrate her late son, she dragged Yul Edochie into it

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has sent May Edochie's critics to the gallows after they claimed she didn't mark her late son's posthumous birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie and her estranged husband had lost their first son, Kambilichukwu, two years ago.

The actress and singer was criticised after Yul marked their late son's posthumous birthday, and no post came from May about it.

In a post on her social media handle, Rita blasted critics and mentioned that they cannot tell May how to mourn her late son.

She called May Edochie's critics foolish and jobless. She stated that she was going to remind critics about the event that happened on that day.

According to her, May was not active on social media that day. She also stated that May was mourning her late son privately.

She further added that May's friend, Anita Joseph, celebrated her birthday on the same day, but May couldn't publicly rejoice with her because of her late son.

Rita Edochie involves Yul into issue

In her post, Edochie said that when the actress, who ventured into music, lost her son, Yul mourned him and moved on. She added that after he moved on, many fans supported him and said that they cannot tell him how to mourn his son.

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@vinichi71:

"Mama you deserve an award for best mother in-law wow."

@amaraesomchi_corner:

"I love you mama, thank you for always standing by Queen May...one day everyone will be rewarded accordingly."

@shomie_thickana:

"I love you so much ma! Your the reason I don’t believe people when they say your husband’s people are not your family!!! You proved them wrong."

@iheloghara_indomitable:

"God abeg give me big husband auntie like this that will be standing up for me without getting tired."

@princessiswhite:

"Gbam!"

@jre_events:

"Queen May is the strongest woman I know don’t know how she keep herself sane in this wicked world. She is blessed and highly favoured and no evil can bring her down IJN."

@urchlady04:

"They are all looking for a way to tarnish her image but her God is bigger than them all."

@megpurity:

"Thank you ma. You are the best."

@kitchenvila:

"Yul said I quote the year my son died is my best year."

Rita Edochie drags ladies doing BL

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actress had slammed ladies undergoing BBL.

In a post on Instagram, she noted that those considering going under the knife should pause and think again.

The veteran star added that people who have had BBL will suffer consequences, as she listed a number of things that will affect them in the future.

