May Edochie's Daughter Leads Dance Challenge For Mum's Song Komole, Clip Trends: "This is Beautiful"
- May Edochie's daughter has come up with a dance challenge for her mother's song, Komole which was released this year
- In a video shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she encouraged her fans to drop their own dance challenge for the song
- Fans were impressed by the video, and they shared their take about the mother and daughter relationship as some of them taunted Judy Austin
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, has wormed her way into the hearts of more music lovers with a video her mother shared on Instagram.
Legit.ng had reported that the Edochie had released a song, 'Komole' which was well accepted by her fans and by other music lovers.
In the recording shared by the actress, she disclosed that her daughter had led the challenge with a content creator, known as Pascal Chidiadi
May Edochie encouraged her fans to come up with their own dance challenge as well.
Danielle wows fans with dance
In the video, the fast-growing lady, who changed her name on Instagram months ago, was seen with her mother while dancing.
Edochie's daughter showed some dance steps and demonstrated with her hands to the lovely song.
Pascal and the group of boys, who joined her to dance also wowed fans with their unique steps and dance moves.
See the video here:
Reactions trail May Edochie's dance video
Netizens shared their take about May Edochie and her daughter's dance challenge. Here are some of the comments below:
@rudiya_484:
"Am happy her kids are with her. How can someone look at this woman with all the hard work she's putting day and night and say na man dey give her the money."
@chi_beke_chi:
"D3 for a fking reason… ada mummy ya.. thank u for being dat daughter… I dey com make I go do my own komole challenge."
@oilgas_25:
"No be this mansion Judy is fighting so hard to live."
@nelly_7358:
“Get your self a daughter like Daniella. Always supportive."
@cakesbyvelvi_festac_backuppage:
"Song wey sweet like whipped cream."
@paneo_kidscloset:
"Aww the most beautiful video ever."
@dadziel1:
"Yes yes yes, that is the way to go. The challenge is on Maynation. Let's go."
@destinychild6861:
"My hardworking queen.You're really an inspiration to me. I love you queen."
@kebuterealty:
"Thank you mama for inspiring us all to always have the courage to turn lemons into lemonades."
@chi_beke_chi:
"D3 for a fking reason, ada mummy ya.. thank u for being dat daughter. I dey com make I go do my own komole challenge."
Danielle prays as new year begins
Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's first child was emotional in a video where she prayed about the year.
In her recording, she gave a recap of how her previous year went, she showed her brothers, her mother and left out her father.
The young lady also showed her late brother and some of the fun moments they spent together before his unfortunate demise.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng