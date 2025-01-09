May Edochie's daughter has come up with a dance challenge for her mother's song, Komole which was released this year

In a video shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she encouraged her fans to drop their own dance challenge for the song

Fans were impressed by the video, and they shared their take about the mother and daughter relationship as some of them taunted Judy Austin

May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, has wormed her way into the hearts of more music lovers with a video her mother shared on Instagram.

Legit.ng had reported that the Edochie had released a song, 'Komole' which was well accepted by her fans and by other music lovers.

In the recording shared by the actress, she disclosed that her daughter had led the challenge with a content creator, known as Pascal Chidiadi

May Edochie encouraged her fans to come up with their own dance challenge as well.

Danielle wows fans with dance

In the video, the fast-growing lady, who changed her name on Instagram months ago, was seen with her mother while dancing.

Edochie's daughter showed some dance steps and demonstrated with her hands to the lovely song.

Pascal and the group of boys, who joined her to dance also wowed fans with their unique steps and dance moves.

See the video here:

Reactions trail May Edochie's dance video

Netizens shared their take about May Edochie and her daughter's dance challenge. Here are some of the comments below:

@rudiya_484:

"Am happy her kids are with her. How can someone look at this woman with all the hard work she's putting day and night and say na man dey give her the money."

@chi_beke_chi:

"D3 for a fking reason… ada mummy ya.. thank u for being dat daughter… I dey com make I go do my own komole challenge."

@oilgas_25:

"No be this mansion Judy is fighting so hard to live."

@nelly_7358:

“Get your self a daughter like Daniella. Always supportive."

@cakesbyvelvi_festac_backuppage:

"Song wey sweet like whipped cream."

@paneo_kidscloset:

"Aww the most beautiful video ever."

@dadziel1:

"Yes yes yes, that is the way to go. The challenge is on Maynation. Let's go."

@destinychild6861:

"My hardworking queen.You're really an inspiration to me. I love you queen."

@kebuterealty:

"Thank you mama for inspiring us all to always have the courage to turn lemons into lemonades."

@chi_beke_chi:

Danielle prays as new year begins

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's first child was emotional in a video where she prayed about the year.

In her recording, she gave a recap of how her previous year went, she showed her brothers, her mother and left out her father.

The young lady also showed her late brother and some of the fun moments they spent together before his unfortunate demise.

