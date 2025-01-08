Sophia Momodu was part of the people, who attended Ghana's president's inauguration in the country

In a post on social media, she was with Davido's uncle, she exchanged a handshake with him and chatted as well

Her action came a few months after she dragged Davido and family to filth over the welfare of their daughter

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu has been spotted with the singer's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke at the inauguration of Ghana's president, John Mahama in the country.

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu had dragged Davido to filth over the custody and welfare of their daughter, Imade Adeleke. Davido dragged his baby mama to court because of their feud.

Sophia Momodu seen with Ghana's president. Photo credit@davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

A few months after the drama, when many thought she had cut ties with the Adeleke's going by the level of drama and secrets she leaked online, Sophia was seen with Davido's favourite uncle, Ademola Adeleke. The two spent some time at the event.

In the pictures making the rounds online, she was discussing with Governor Adeleke, though what they were saying was not audible.

They also took pictures together with the new president of Ghana.

Sophia takes picture with Ghana president

In another post shared by Dele Momodu, Sophia's uncle, she was standing with John Mahama, the president of Ghana as they both took pictures together.

Governor Adeleke's sons were also present at the occasion. Sophia Momodu also took a group picture with all of them and other dignitaries present during the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sophia Momodu shared some pictures taken from the inauguration.

However, she didn't share pictures taken with the Adeleke's during the ceremony. In her post, she was wearing a red fitted gown and was all smiles to show that she was enjoying her stay in Ghana.

Recall that Dele Momodu, Sophia's uncle, had to intervene in the drama linking the mother of one to the singer.

See the post here:

What fans said about Sophia Momodu

Reactions have trailed the video of Sophia Momodu and the Adeleke's. Here are some of the comments below:

@tamara551love:

"Mama lmade love."

@kayode079:

"Imole mama imade."

@cuteloveroflove:

"Biggest Mama Imade."

@lumsylvain:

"We’re here for Sophia."

@mule.nga854:

"Sophia the first."

@phae_tee2:

"Biggest."

@dameehlorlaar:

"She no go shaa leave this earth nitori adeleke dey one location."

@giftdm:

"My fav senator give us some moves before you leave Ghana."

Davido's aide react to Sophia's drama

Legit.ng had reported that Spesh, the hype man of singer Davido, had not been pleased with the drama going on around his boss and his baby mama.

A real estate firm had called out Sophia over the house she posted and claimed to be her own. According to the real estate company, it was not Sophia Momodu it sold the unit of the mansion to, which caused uproar online.

Spesh's post about the drama sparked comments among fans of the singer and that of Sophia Momodu in the post.

Source: Legit.ng