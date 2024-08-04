Nigerian movie producer Stanley Ontop buzzed the internet after he made a video to blast AGN president Emeka Rollas over Adanma Luke

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the AGN has lifted the ban on the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke following Jnr Pope's death

Stanly blew hot in a recent post and slammed Emeka Rollas, adding that he should be impeached

Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has frowned at the freedom of his colleague, Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that claimed Junior Pope's life.

Legit.ng had reported that John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, had died while he was on his way to the set of the movie produced by Adanma Luke. Some other people also lost their lives after their boats capsized.

Stanley says Emeka Rollas should be removed as president.

It was also reported that the AGN announced the lift of the suspension on Adanma Luke while also approving riverine filming.

Stanly calls for impeachment of Emeka Rollas

Stanley also noted that Stanley, a survivor of the boat mishap, noted that it was uncalled for to have let Adanma Luke off the hook so easily.

He noted that the suspension was lifted too soon and that she was not even asked to pay fines to the families affected.

Stanley also stated that Emeke Rollas, the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria, should be impeached immediately.

In Stanley's words:

"Adanma Luke’s suspension was not even up to one year and you people lifted it without any fine because she’s close to AGN executives, God will punish AGN."

Watch Stanley's video here:

Internet users react to Stanley's post

See how some Nigerians reacted to Stanley's post:

@sir_godwin_king:

"Na she tell POPE make e no wear jacket make una rest for this sad situation...no need to ruin 2 lives."

@mainshow_comedy_:

"Will you feed her family for the 1yr you wan.'

@aladiautos:

"That’s why you should always put yourself first, they will all meet their karma Keep resting Odogwu POP."

@gt_mayor02:

"This failed producer again."

@segun.adegoke:

"I support you on this one."

@i_lovejesusforlife:

"God will really pun!$h them my brother."

@man__like_o_k:

"Oga go sit down, just chasing clout with every little opportunity."

@resinboutiqueph_:

"It is unfair to blame her for his death."

Stanley Ontop Calls for Arrest of Adanma Luke

A filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, has called for the arrest of Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that "took the life" of Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

According to him, Adanma did not provide life jackets for the members of the crew and cast, while the boat was inadequate for them.

He noted that movie producers love to manage their resources without caring about the welfare of others.

