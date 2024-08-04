Jnr Pope: Filmmaker Stanley Ontop Destroys AGN President Over Lift of Suspension on Adanma Luke
- Nigerian movie producer Stanley Ontop buzzed the internet after he made a video to blast AGN president Emeka Rollas over Adanma Luke
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that the AGN has lifted the ban on the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke following Jnr Pope's death
- Stanly blew hot in a recent post and slammed Emeka Rollas, adding that he should be impeached
Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has frowned at the freedom of his colleague, Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that claimed Junior Pope's life.
Legit.ng had reported that John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, had died while he was on his way to the set of the movie produced by Adanma Luke. Some other people also lost their lives after their boats capsized.
It was also reported that the AGN announced the lift of the suspension on Adanma Luke while also approving riverine filming.
Stanly calls for impeachment of Emeka Rollas
Stanley also noted that Stanley, a survivor of the boat mishap, noted that it was uncalled for to have let Adanma Luke off the hook so easily.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He noted that the suspension was lifted too soon and that she was not even asked to pay fines to the families affected.
Stanley also stated that Emeke Rollas, the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria, should be impeached immediately.
In Stanley's words:
"Adanma Luke’s suspension was not even up to one year and you people lifted it without any fine because she’s close to AGN executives, God will punish AGN."
Watch Stanley's video here:
Internet users react to Stanley's post
See how some Nigerians reacted to Stanley's post:
@sir_godwin_king:
"Na she tell POPE make e no wear jacket make una rest for this sad situation...no need to ruin 2 lives."
@mainshow_comedy_:
"Will you feed her family for the 1yr you wan.'
@aladiautos:
"That’s why you should always put yourself first, they will all meet their karma Keep resting Odogwu POP."
@gt_mayor02:
"This failed producer again."
@segun.adegoke:
"I support you on this one."
@i_lovejesusforlife:
"God will really pun!$h them my brother."
@man__like_o_k:
"Oga go sit down, just chasing clout with every little opportunity."
@resinboutiqueph_:
"It is unfair to blame her for his death."
Stanley Ontop Calls for Arrest of Adanma Luke
A filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, has called for the arrest of Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that "took the life" of Nollywood actor Junior Pope.
According to him, Adanma did not provide life jackets for the members of the crew and cast, while the boat was inadequate for them.
He noted that movie producers love to manage their resources without caring about the welfare of others.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng