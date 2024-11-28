Xxssive has shared his opinion about men who allowed their women to register in the gym for daily routine

In the clip, he noted that such men were finished and that was the beginning of infidelity in their relationship

His recording sparked debate among fans in the comment section as they shared their opinion about his utterance

Special Adviser to Delta state governor, Eseoghene Obire, better known as Xxssive, has called out men, who allow their women to register in the gym.

The businessman, who helped a man battling ill-health, said that the day a man registers his woman at the gym is the day he was 'finished'.

Xxssive shares experience about women. Photo credit@xxssive

Source: Instagram

According to him, registering women in the gym was the beginning of cheating and such a relationship and or marriage would eventually collapse.

Xxssive speaks about gym routine

In the clip, the man who slammed VDM explained that women, who go to the gym, have no future ambition.

Xxssive explained that women, who go to the gym, will spend six hours there. They will spend another ten hours sleeping at night out of the 24 hours they have in a day.

Xxssive shares experience

Speaking about an experience he had, he noted that there was a guy, who used to visit the gym because of the calibre of women who comes there.

The SA to Delta governor mentioned that the guy ensured he slept with all the women in that gym before they stopped coming.

See the video here:

What fans said about Xxssive's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@comedian_maro:

"Normally gym center na mingle Arena for nonsense."

@ijays:

"Is what you allow, that will happen. We still have decent females going to the gym."

@kingkenzartofvibelux:

"Where is the lie."

@comicsjp_:

"I talk am."

@cynthia_allwell:

"Make my man no see this video sha."

@undefeated_riel:

"I said it."

@itopahappiness:

"Mbakara come and see o."

@official_mercyb:

"Abeg make my man no see this video he mind go just spoil, he go say, no be say I no trust you ohh but stop and stay home."

@zita_cynthex:

"This is the only sensible thing you've said in a long time."

@apexgrafix016:

"Experience is the best teacher."

@everythingbyhermiaempire:

"What about man when register for gym with e wife na two of them Dey go together?"

Source: Legit.ng