Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday intensified the speculations surrounding her relationship with Xxssive

The screen diva shared pictures of herself on vacation as she announced that she had a new man in life

Nkechi, however, noted that all the pictures on the trip were taken by her new lover as she unveiled its identity, triggering many online

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday amidst speculations of her splitting with her boyfriend Xxssive has unveiled her new man.

There has been suspicion that the actress has been separated from her lover for some time.

Nkechi Blessing triggered many with her new man. Credit: @nkechisundayblessing

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing, who is currently on vacation shared beautiful images of herself in a lovely two-piece outfit.

The movie star went on to cheerfully introduce the man who was photographing her.

She took her followers by surprise when she revealed that her man was actually her phone tripod. It has been shooting adorable and wonderful images of the actress since her time away.

She wrote:

“Meet my man on the last slide the one who takes all my vacation pictures love you sooo much much odogwu Nkem.”

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

symply_tacha:

"My baby!!! After u naaa uuu."

ray_kalio222:

"Everybody was just rushing to the last slide 😂 I catch una."

evesignatures_:

Wow, dis is super beautiful, thank you for always repping the brand sister❤️🙏🙏🙏 we love you mama."

otunbajcash1:

"Amebo no go kill me 😂😂😂😂. The way I use scroll the last slide ehnnn."

olubunmi_iyin:

"Sis you man looks handsome."

blaq_maryjane:

"My wife my queen my godmother."

mmajuliet:

"I already it's tripod coz u have said sometime ago but amebo people will rush 😂😂😂 to see the man."

egbuonuonyinye:

"I don't prepare my mouth to lash the man sef and ask him if he knows what xxssive can do."

Nkechi Blessing acquires new Range Rover

Meanwhile, TAMPAN suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her outburst with a colleague on social media.

The actress, who seemed unfazed by the suspension, took to Instagram to show off her latest whip.

Iyabo Ojo, who has also been suspended, joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues in reacting to Nkechi's post.

