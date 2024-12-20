Lafeet Adedimeji has shared the great plan he has for his fans during the Yuletide period in the cinema

In a post shared by Deyemi Okanlawon and reposted on Adedimeji's page, they teased their fans with the unveiling of the warrior on a horse

The identity of the actor sparked a debate about the most anticipated movie as many recalled the experience watching part one

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has a great plan for his fans and movie lovers during the Yuletide holiday.

The movie star, who recently celebrated his wedding anniversary, reposted the post made by his colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, about Lisa 2.

Lateef Adedimeji. Deyemi Okanlawon share pictures. Photo credsit@lateefadedimeji/@deyemideactor

Source: Instagram

According to him, the actor was set to release Lisa 2 in the cinema. It was stated in the caption of his post that a legend had been born.

Deyemi Okanlawon shares pictures of warriors

In the post, the actor, who celebrated his wife's birthday weeks ago, shared some location pictures of the warrior on a horse while filming.

He noted that it was time for the reveal, as he unveiled himself as the warrior on the horse.

See the post here:

What fans said about Deyemi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Lisa 2. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_ucheagu:

"Mad ooh."

@artistry_by_peachy:

"How did you guys watch it?"

@oyinlade2016:

"Una no go kill us with movies this December ooooo."

@bettyirabor:

"Deyemi has such Range."

@alagaiyawo:

"I never see this part two oooo but I know you go chop beating like Ibrahim charter chop in part one. I can’t wait."

@mo_bimpe:

"A star."

@mroropo:

"To badh."

@kayode_ph24:

"I know it's no other person with the mask but you! We are anticipating Part 2 1001%"

@rabolcakes_events:

"Whao, I missed it. Lisabi is banger."

Deyemi Okanlawon laments of not winning awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actor had shared his pain about his inability to win a top award as a filmmaker.

He said that he had been around for a long time, but many didn't see him as one deserving an award.

He shared his thoughts about awards and how be consoles himself when he misses one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng