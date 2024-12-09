Nollywood actor and media personality Gideon Okeke took a moment to hype his colleague Zubby Michael

In a moment of reflection on his social media page, the thespian claimed that Zubby was Nollywood's biggest actor

Following that, Gideon mentioned how he had confirmed his claims about Zubby, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor and media personality Gideon Okeke has named his colleague Zubby Michael the biggest Nollywood celebrity.

On his Instagram account, he proclaimed Zubby the renowned Nollywood star, comparing himself to Elizabeth, who knew what Mary was carrying.

Gideon declared that God's expression resounds in various decibels and that submitting to God in praise requires humility.

Hailing Zubby, Gideon said he saw his good deed and advised him to continue riding.

"Zubby Michael is the biggest Nollywood star. But like Elizabeth,I know what Mary is carrying. God's expression resounds in different decibels. It takes ONLY humility to submit in praise to God. Keep riding my broda. I see you".

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson were captured in a funny exchange on a reality TV show that has stirred hilarious comments on social media.

Zubby, who was in the news over his new look, named himself the ‘biggest actor’ in Africa in a video he shared on his page.

The actor made the bold claim while speaking on media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s upcoming reality TV series titled “Ebuka Turns Up Africa."

Zubby was immediately countered by his colleague, Timini Egbuson, who argued that the former was not bigger than him.

In another clip, Zubby swiftly replied to Timini and bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him, a remark that amused Ebuka and others on the show.

Timini claps back at Zubby Michael

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Timini Egbuson hit back at his colleague Zubby Michael, who bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him.

Timini expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stating that his colleague did not know enough about him.

Timini, who recounted how he ended up in the trenches as a child, further alleged that Zubby flaunts borrowed cars online.

