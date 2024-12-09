BBNaija star Tacha has finally admitted to having a man and showcasing him on social media, to the joy of fans

Just recently, the on-air-personality posted a loved-up video of herself sharing a kiss with her man in public

The heartwarming display between the couple went viral and raised reactions from social media users

BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is back in the news over her love life after she finally unveiled her boyfriend online.

Recall that the on-air-personality drew the attention of Nigerians after they were able to investigate that she was in a relationship with a man after being single for a long time.

In a new development, Tacha finally put the speculations to rest by sharing a photo and video of herself with her man on her official Instagram page.

Fans gush over video of Tacha kissing her newly unveiled boyfriend. Photos: @symply_tacha

The snaps showed the couple in what seemed to be an empty aeroplane as they shared a heartwarming kiss.

See Tacha’s post below:

Reactions as Tacha kisses boyfriend in public

The loved-up display between Tacha and her man became a topic of conversation after it went viral. Several netizens expressed joy that she was finally in a relationship. Read some of their comments below:

Kimberlynelson22:

“My baby is in love 😍.”

Temiethorpe1:

“Lover girl T 😍.”

_tyrone.xo:

“Pepper us ooooooo 😂.”

__boy_next_door:

“That second slide was intended to pepper us but no Wahala l. 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

bbellssexy:

“Since this year,singles never rest. Love you Tee ❤️.”

lucynmartins___:

“Love in the air…We are here for it.”

royalsweetness02':

“Tee giving them pressure 😂.”

realrichness___:

“Na today this single life pain me 😩😩😩😂😂”

tuberry22:

“T baby my love just pepper me make una Ntoor me no wahala for the fact that its you throwing this biko father let nothing happen to this two love birds bind them with welding machine amen 🙏.”

Sharon___mimi:

“Happy for her 😍”

uniqueplies_studdard:

“Love is a beautiful thing when you found the right partner… May their joy be permanent 🙏.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“Whether na real or content, make we allow her abeg 😂😂😂👏👏👏.”

Uyai__mimi:

“Love is a beautiful thing ❤️.”

