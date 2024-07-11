Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently shared some images on her social media handles in celebration of her 36th birthday

In her post, Wumi Toriola shared some heartwarming details about her life, career and her current headspace

She bragged about her growth as an actress and how much sacrifice she had to make to be where she is currently

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Wumi Toriola recently went all out to celebrate as she turned a year older.

She shared a series of posts on her social media handle to express her joy at adding a new age and her thoughts on herself as an actress.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola stirs emotions online as she celebrates turning a year older. Photo credit: @wumitoriola

In one of her posts, Wumi Toriola spoke about peace and its importance to her. Wumi bragged about where she is as an actress and noted that she had paid her dues in full, which is why she's currently ripping its benefits.

Wumi Toriola talks about entering new phase

The movie star, who is set to make her debut as a cinema movie producer, shared in her post that she's glad to have been recognised as a powerhouse in Nollywood.

She further noted that she's set to enter a new phase of her life and can't wait to see what the future holds for her.

Wumi Toriola noted that she's forever grateful for what God has done and would never take it for granted.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wumi Toriola celebrated after she acquired her second degree from Ladoke Akintola University, LAUTECH.

See Wumi Toriola's birthday post below:

Another of her birthday posts:

Netizens react as Wumi Toriola celebrates birthday

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wumi Toriola's birthday post:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday, beautiful."

@deleodule_:

"Congratulations Wunmi. Happy birthday and Cheers to amazing success."

@kidbaby101:

"Happy birthday queen."

@iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday to my favourite craze woman."

@mohsimple_:

"Happy birthday to you my gorgeous woman."

@chiomakpotha:

"Happy birthday darling."

@folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday to you Screen Goddess! a natural hilarious soul☺️❤️❤️Love you and have fun too."

@omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby God bless you now and forever my love."

How Wumi Toriola's marriage crashed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wumi Toriola made the headlines with some stirring revelations she made about her last marriage.

During an interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, she revealed how her marriage crashed and why she decided to walk away before things deteriorated.

She also spoke about co-parenting and how she manages it well while ensuring her ex-husband is fully involved in their son's upbringing.

