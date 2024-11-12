Juma Jux has continued to show appreciation to his mother-in-law for the show of love toward him when he visited Nigeria

The music star was in Nigeria a few months ago, and he was given a royal welcome by the Nollywood actress and her family

Juma Jux parted with a gift from the actress, and he used it to shoot his music video when he got back to Tanzania

Juma Jux, Tanzanian singer and boyfriend of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has penned an appreciation message to the actress for her kind gesture.

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had visited Nigeria a few months ago. He was given a great reception and his people also reciprocated the love when they got to Tanzania.

Before leaving Nigeria, Iyabo Ojo gave him a gift, which was neatly kept in a red box. The box had a set of bead for him and his lover Priscilla.

In a video making the round online, Juma Jux was seen wearing the bead to shoot the video of his song, Ololufe.

Juma Jux calls Iyabo Ojo mother

In the recording, the singer, who wrote a love note to Priscilla, called Ojo his mother-in-law.

He also called her mother. He said in the caption of his post that he took a piece of Ojo's family with him to Tanzania.

The music artist noted that he was blessed to rock the traditional accessories he was given.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Juma Jux's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the music star. Here are some of the comment below:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Aww, bless you, son."

@medlinboss:

"Awwww bless you our favorite in law."

@chiomagoodhair:

"Awwww amazing."

@monnycakesandkitchen:

"It’s called ileke iyun (King of beads)"

@jisolabrandboss:

"This video is for all Africans & it’s absolutely beautiful."

@hiretttextile:

"It called Ileke iyun in Yoruba language. It’s meant for the royals."

@ashakeade28:

"Bless you in law."

@annreigns5:

"Make we no lie, this Jux i well raised."

@hardeh0104:

"You have gotten the best mother in law @juma_jux I have not meet her in person but her kindness towards people is topnotch."

@priscyjux.diary:

"So intentional we love to see it. Thank you queen mother.

@james1212545:

"You have the best mother inlaw Juma_jux she has a very good heart and we love and respect her here in Nigeria, she always stands against injustice."

Juma Jux calls Priscilla wife to be

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a video had captured how Tanzanian singer Juma Jux had been treating Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla.

In the clip, they were at an award ceremony where he was pronounced the winner, and he went to the stage to pick his gong.

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered.

