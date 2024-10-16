Odunlade Adekola's movie Lakatabu, released in June, has been repeatedly criticised by movie lovers on social media

The actor recently shared pictures of some cast from the movie while trying to engage his fans on social media

Odunlade Adekola's action, however, triggered backlash from several of his fans and supporters, who flooded his comment section with warnings

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola has put himself up for dragging over his recent attempt to engage his fans and followers on Instagram.

The actor shared pictures from his latest movie, Lakatabu, while applauding the movie crew and cast.

Fans warn Odunlade Adekola over Lakatabu. Credit: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Odunlade, who tagged Teddy A, who also acted in the movie, told his fans to tell him what they thought the BBNaija star was telling his character.

He wrote:

"Great Actors and wonderful crew members in this fantastic MOVIE LAKATABU THE MONSTER. Still on TOP on PRIME VIDEO ✌️ INA @iamteddya Do you believe Ina was trying to warn Laka about Tumise in the Lakatabu movie?”

See Odunlade Adekola's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele won the best dress at Odunlade's Lakatabu, movie premiere, which was released in the cinema on June 21, 2024.

Fans flood Odunlade's page

Several fans and movie lovers warned the actor against producing such movies in the future as they rated it below expectation. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

_timiade:

"Boss, you be my brother. But truth be told, nah n0nsense movie you produce. I’m not sorry to say. You can do better!"

elraaj:

"Odunlade Adekola is undeniably a talented actor, but when it comes to writing or producing movies, there seems to be a disconnect."

iamtobiloba06:

"Make una try dey say the truth abeg this kind movie ni 2024 o wrong now."

jokey_sleek:

"No try produce that kind movie again ,ever again."

olu_bukola_mii_

"I Dey among people wey regret say I watch this movie 😂 nah people wey go cinema I pity pass."

loyal_sirp:

"Who else is reading comments while music continuously playing underneath "

eazy5.0:

"I love you so much but plss don’t produce this kind of movie ever again It might makes people not rate u well again."

Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife's new age

In other news, Odunlade celebrated his wife, Ruth Adekola, on her birthday.

The Yoruba actor shared clips and photos of his wife celebrating his wife, describing her as the best part of his life.

He also went ahead to state that he always falls short of words to describe her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng