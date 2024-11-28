Davido has shared his decision to grant another interview after the uproar that followed his an interview he granted about Nigeria

During the chat, he discouraged investors from coming to Nigeria by saying that the economy was in shambles

His new tweet was greeted with series of reactions by fans in the comment section as they told him what to say

Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared his decision to grant another interview about Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was hugely criticised after an interview he granted about Nigeria. Social media critic, Verydarkman and some celebrities had to defend him.

In a new tweet on X, he noted that he was ready to chat with another media company and represent Nigeria.

Davido makes pledge

In his post, the Grammy Award nominee, who recently touched down in Amsterdam, stated that he was ready to take Nigeria's issue on his head.

Also in the post, the Awuke crooner was seen smiling and showing off his diamond teeth as he decorated his face with some stickers.

Fans were quick to suggest what he would say during the interview.

What fans said about Davido's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@it_Rutie

"001, don’t talk down on Nigeria."

@Dhavidote:

"Person say your teeth clean pass Wizkid career."

@thebigdammy:

"Is Davido 001 the greatest Afrobeat artiste?"

@thebigdammy:

"You just have to love Davido, kind hearted man omg."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Anybody wey say he hate Davido for this country dey pretend. Everybody love am dyyyyyeee."

@ManLikeIcey:

"If you say economy of the country good dem go say you no dey considerate because you come from wealthy background."

@therealdaddymo1:

"Make dem dey deceive themselves. The truth will set you free but first it will anny you off."

@bigwiziii:

"We love you my man."

@itz__rito:

"You dey worry them like say tomorrow no dey."

@timi_of_lagos:

"I love the fact you spoke the truth. Don't forget again Nigeria is in shambles, sapa touch every body Dont mind them forming rich everyone is broke."

Another video of Davido goes viral

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Davido praising Nigerian doctors and Nollywood had surfaced online after the singer was dragged.

In the clip, he said that in America, Nigerians were the best doctors and that streaming platforms have been running to Nigeria for content.

The recording sparked reactions among fans of the singer, who praised him and stated that he didn't lie in the interview.

