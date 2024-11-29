Deji Adeyanju, lawyer to embattled singer Speed Darlington, has shared a message about him on social media

He said that the message was given by the police and was the latest thing about Speed Darlington's case

After reading what Adeyanju had to say about Darlington, Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo Okoye shared some laughing emojis

Speed Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, had a new update about the singer which he shared with his fans.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had been re-arrested and Burna Boy's name was called as the person behind his arrest. Paulo Okoye had to warn Adeyanju over his utterance in the case.

Fans support Paulo Okoye over Speed Darlington's case. Photo credit@speeddarlintv/@paulookoye2104@dejiadeyanju

Source: Instagram

In Adeyanju's post, he stated that the controversial singer was denied bailed by the police.

Paulo Okoye reacts to Adeyanju's update

Reacting in the comment section of the post, music entrepreneur, Paulo Okoye said that he came to the post to push likes and comments. He shared some laughing emojis and added that he was going to perform his mission some other times.

Recall that Adeyanju and Okoye dragged each other on social media over Darlington's case.

The lawyer and activist had to tweet that he does not respond to nonentities at some points.

What fans said about Speed Darlington's lawyer's update

Reactions have trailed the post made by Deji Adeyanju. Here are some of the comments below:

@i.am.chike:

"Deji wey commot for law school the other day dey use Akpi build him Portfolio."

@iamyungruff:

"The lyrics of this song na highest. If I go missing na you!"

@demigodfvr_:

"Lowkey, this one sweet me."

@don__pizzy:

"His learning the hard way."

@judithnzeka:

"He needs to spend like 3 months inside. Weyrey."

@iam_mr_painkiller:

"Baby oil is a hit song."

@fadawizyofficial:

"Make them leave am there for sometime."

@dj_wizman:

"Na album akpi go drop for Burna if him finally come out."

@jayrulleee___:

"He no go still hear word, the day he comes out studio straight."

@wisdom__best:

"They should leave him there. He deserve to be there."

Speed Darlington speaks about Burna Boy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Darlington made another video where he spoke about his beef with Burna Boy and what can make him forgive him.

In the clip, he shared two conditions and added that once the singer fulfils them, he will let go of the grudges he has against him.

The kind of conditions he gave sparked reactions among his fans in the comment section as they tried to warn him.

Source: Legit.ng