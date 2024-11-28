A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens after relocating abroad to meet her oyinbo partner

In a heartwarming video, she documented her travel journey from when it started in Nigeria until her arrival in Sweden

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's emotional journey to reunite with her white partner has captivated social media users.

The lady's excitement was evident as she documented her trip from Nigeria to Sweden, sharing every moment with her online followers.

Nigerian lady reunites with oyinbo partner in Sweden Photo credit: @annie_officialllll/TikTok.

Lady relocates to Sweden to meet husband

The lady, known on TikTok as @annie_officialllll, posted a heartwarming video that showcased her preparations for the big move.

From getting her permanent residence card to shopping for essentials, she left no detail unshared.

On getting to Sweden, she happily reunited with her man and felt so fulfilled about finally closing the distance forever.

In her words:

"My relocation journey. Got my PR card. Shopping. Japa braids done. Lashes slayed. D-day. Finally closed the distance forever. Beginning of a new era."

Reactions as lady relocates to Sweden

TikTok users were delighted by the lady's story, with many taking to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and support.

@Mishpearl said:

"Congratulations my love you deserve it. I’m next."

@ lovelybaby said:

"Congratulations my dear. I pray you find all you wanted as you are with him."

@Jennifer || UGC Creator said:

"Staciaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!! I'm so happy for you. Congratulations girlllllllll."

@DEBZ said:

"Congratulations mama have tapped from the blessings."

@enegold4 said:

"Awww finally momma has gone to be with her man congratulations momma stay blessed as always love."

@Maddy B Lioness 27th December reacted:

"Wow."

@Nichole added:

"Congratulations I’m next in Jesus name."

