Regina Daniels' mother and actress Rita Daniels recently posted a video of them rocking white garment church outfits

The mother and daughter who were in a moving car happily grooved to Mercy Chinwo's song

The clip of Regina and Rita Daniels' white garment outfit has stirred reactions with several netizens reading meanings to it

Popular actress Rita Daniels shared a heartwarming video on Sunday, November 24, of her and her daughter Regina having a mother-and-daughter moment.

Rita and Regina, who wore white garments in the video, were seen grooving to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's song, 'We Move.'

Video of Regina Daniels, her mum Rita grooving to Mercy Chinwo's song. Credit: rita.daniels06/regina.daniels

Regina's mum, in a caption, disclosed they were wearing white garment outfits to mark the 40th anniversary of the Celestial Church of Christ, Abuja.

Rita wrote in a caption,

"Happy 40th harvest Anniversary Celebrations, Celestial Church of Christ. Abuja."

Watch video of Rita and Regina Daniels grooving to Mercy Chinwo's song in a car below:

Reactions trail Rita Daniels' video with Regina

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

princess_kbest:

"Wow I love this ooo white garment."

eefau01

"It’s the gold accessories for me. I wish my mom could have been alive I could have spoiled her soo much! I love this mom and daughter beauty."

sweezzy1:

"Una dey do gold competition? Shuu necks so cold my loves."

jennysmits41

"Oh.. nah Cele una dey go?"

dr_alwaysrozy:

"white garment church, Jesus."

blezgee:

"Before, I didn't use to like anything "white garment" church. E been dey dey me say dem be winch."

zinnys_thriftlagos:

"Whahala de oooh."

ruthiesizesix:

"Rich people white garment church dey make sense."

