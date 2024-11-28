Actress Mercy Johnson has shared a hilarious video from a movie scene of her marketing a product on the streets

The mother of four also dropped a funny comment about how her husband, Prince Okojie, would be feeling about their marriage

Mercy Johnson's video has since stirred funny comments from many, including some of her colleagues in the movie industry

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently shared a glimpse from her latest movie project, in which she showcased her marketing skills.

In the hilarious video, Mercy was seen hawking on the street while holding a basket filled with rat poison.

Mercy Johnson display her marketing skills in a video. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

The mother of four also wore an apron designed with rat drawings.

Mercy displayed her comedic side while promoting the rat poison, which many of her fans saw as a creative way of entertainment.

The actress also dropped a comment about her husband and politician Prince Okojie's perception of her.

"Omo my husband is wondering what he married ooo I play too much jor," she wrote.

Watch the video Mercy Johnson shared from a movie scene below:

Celebs, fans react to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments that trailed the video, read them below:

lindaosifo:

"simply amazing."

bykota_collections:

"Nobody can tell me that Mercy wasn't a rat poison seller in her previous life."

official_jacychioma:

"Ma, how do your kids and hubby cope with you?"

chiomskys_homes_interiors:

"Nothing you wan tell me, na your real hustle be this sis."

zamargiftbeautyworld:

"Me I no fit defend you again ooo."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Why Prince Odii go dey pay for DStv when he get you for house? Lmao."

adediji_t:

"Odidi iyawo Honorable Mercy o de jor… please na."

ambassador_godswill_miracle:

"When you see a method actor you will know. They don't force acting,it's just their calling,it's natural.. mama ❤️ you're phenomenal."

Mercy Johnson's son clocks 10

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson's only son clocked ten this year.

The actress celebrated him in style while showering him with praises.

The mum of four posted a series of lovely photos of the birthday boy.

