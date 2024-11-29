Rita Edochie has announced the latest feat her last born has achieved as she also shared lovely pictures and video

In her post, she called her son a new name and announced that her fan should take note and be calling him that as well

Congratulations poured in from fans who were happy about the good news, as they reacted in the comment section

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has painted social media red with pictures and video from the call to bar ceremony of her last born.

The movie star, who has been taunting Yul Edochie's lover, Judy Austin, noted that God has been good to her and her family in 2024.

She mentioned that her son should now be addressed as barrister prophet Rondy Peters Chukwuemeka Edochie.

The veteran moviemaker promised to disturb her fans with more posts about the ceremony.

Rita Edochie hypes son

In her post, the actress, who loves May Edochie, praised her son. She called him an outstanding barrister, who was amiable in class.

The elderly woman also noted that he was distinguished by intellect. The happy mother also went ahead to thank God for his life and appreciated God for all he has been doing for him till he graduated from law school.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@realiburess:

"Congratulations ma."

@onyi_juliet1:

"God is faithful!!! Congratulations!"

@chommyswit:

"Congratulations."

@tinannebe2:

"Bragging right of every mother. I share in your joy Mami, congrats ma."

@officialblessingnwankwo1:

"God is Awesome."

@kevinikeduba:

"Congratulations"

@randypeterz:

"Congratulations Ma, Many more reasons to Celebrate IJN."

Rita Edochie reacts to Yul allegation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress had come out once again to defend her step-nephew's wife, May.

Rita accused Yul and his second wife, Judy, of conspiring to destroy May Edcohie's brand because of her new ambassadorial deals which she secured not too long ago

The veteran actress had more to say about Judy, Yul's second wife, accusing her of being the one putting out the statements on her husband's page calling out May.

