Aremu Afolayan Breaks Down in Tears, Apologises to His Elder Brother Kunle in Moving Video
- A moving video of actor Aremu Afolayan breaking down in tears as he apologised to his elder brother and producer Kunle Afolayan is trending
- Aremu couldn't hold back the tears while speaking about their late mother during her funeral rite at Kunle's KAP village
- The emotional moment the brothers embraced each other has stirred emotions among social media users as well as celebrities
Legit.ng reports that the feud between the Afolayan brothers and Nollywood stars Aremo and Kunle is over.
Recall that Aremu and his elder brother, Kunle, were recently in the news after they united to give their late mother a befitting burial. Videos that emerged online showed the duo having a pleasant time with friends and colleagues at Kunle's KAP Village.
Video from Afolayan's mother's funeral emerge
A video which recently emerged online showed Aremu addressing people who attended his mother's funeral alongside Kunle.
In a clip, the actor, who was unable to hold back the tears, apologised to his elder brother for bashing him on Instagram. Aremu once shaded Kunle and his other siblings as he spoke about their bitter childhood experiences.
Kunle, Aremu put differences aside, unite for mother's burial, clip trends: "More blessing brothers"
Aremu also appreciated Kunle for the house he built for their late mother.
Watch video as Aremu apologises to his elder brother Kunle Afolayan
Reactions as Aremu apologises to Kunle Afolayan
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below
nkechiblessingsunday:
"Peace is too beautiful Abeg."
dammyfis:
"At the end of the day, it’s always all love…… wish their mum was alive to see this, tho she will be smiling at them."
yewandefamakin:
"Another day to be emotion for people I don’t bond with… chai as a family oriented person, this is so emotional and thoughtful God bless them both."
oyinade_store:
"Blood is thicker than water I such much love this moment 😢May the love never end it’s a new beginning."
milayo_____:
"Dis is so emotional."
olu3989:
"He is such a big baby Thank you lord for this moment i was teary."
Aremu Afolayan lay curses on his lineage
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Aremu made headlines over a video of him hurling insults at his extended family members.
The actor was seen cursing his family for not buying him a car.
This was after he opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.
