Actor Vincent Opurium has seemingly reacted to a viral video of him and some colleagues at Olumba Olumba Obu's church

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nollywood actor made headlines after he acknowledged Olumba Olumba Obu as the 'King of Kings' and 'Lord of Lords'

The actor has now dropped a dance video of him in what looked like a church as he showed his dance moves

Nollywood actor Vincent Opurum, who was recently in the news over a video of him and some colleagues at Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), known as Olumba Olumba headquarters in Calabar, Cross River, led by Olumba Olumba Obu, has broken in silence.

Amid the uproar that trailed the video, especially after he acknowledged Olumba Olumba Obu as the 'King of Kings and 'Lord of Lords,' the actor has seemingly responded to his critics.

Actor Vincent Opurum dances in to Christian songs after attending Olumba Olumba. Credit: vincent_opurum/olumbaolumba

Vincent posted a video of him at a place that looked like a church as he displayed his dance moves as the singer's sang about Jesus Christ.

The actor was also seen singing in excitement as he joined the worshippers in singing Christian songs delivered in the Igbo language.

Captioning the video, Vincent Opurum wrote in a caption:

"One with God is majority. Dance for the King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

Watch the video of Vincent Opurum dancing in a church below:

Below is another post Vincent Opurum shared

Netizens react to Vincent Opurum's video below:

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

xbone_001:

"See groove."

daystar400:

"confused Goat."

hadassah_designsng:

"Ah may God help your life."

cessk123:

"No be vincent victoria Opurum brother for Wilson that year. Pikin wey Papa and Mama raise as children dey go worship im fellow Man. You better receive sense. No be God Almighty deliver Victoria from death.. You better return to JESUS and ask for forgiveness. Powerless power cannot resurrect your career."

m_s_e.o:

"A calabar man that’s bleaching is your king of kings. You should be ashamed of yourself."

