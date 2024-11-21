Nigerian singer, activist, rapper and actor Folarin Falaza, widely known as Falz, has caught the attention of many with a new video

Falz appeared as a guest on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, hosted by UK podcaster Madam Joyce and made a revelation

The singer shared his weakness in women, which has now caused commotion in the online space

Falz, whose real name is Folarin Falana, caused gbasgbos online after he revealed his personal life.

The multi-talented entertainer was a guest on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, hosted by UK podcaster Madam Joyce and was asked a couple of questions.

While answering, Falz revealed that he really likes short shirts and short gowns. Further explaining himself, he noted that he has a thing for that kind of outfits, as they bring out the s*xy in ladies.

The singer also revealed that he particularly loves "skater skirts," giving off an expression to really buttress his point, adding that they are his weakness. The show's host, Joyce, could not help but laugh at the singer's revelation.

This comes amid Falz and his father's court case with social media activist and commentator Vincent Otse Martins, VDM.

Many react to Falz's revelation

Read some comments below:

@__Arike__:

"Cause they are s*xy 😂😂."

@GodfatherLino:

"Bro will like Ayra star be dat."

@LolaTradesForex:

"He go dey eye Ayra Starr be that."

@Ahujachim:

"He is not called Falz Bad boy for nothing."

@Mr_TBenn:

"Who could have thought 2024 is going to be a very useless year for Podcast."

@jabratar:

"Wetin Falz dey do for this podcast?"

@jonathan_eketex:

"I am Falz the bad guy. Falz the bad guy is me."

@paul087:

"VDM is setting ring light."

